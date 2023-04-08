Sports
Gophers meet ‘Big Ten killer’ Quinnipiac in title game – Twin Cities
TAMPA, Fla. For the Quinnipiac University men’s hockey team, the mantra remains the same.
For the University of Minnesota, the theme tries to dictate the pace and use the depth of the team.
And, of course, there’s the intrigue of the top-scoring offense in NCAA Division I going up against the hardest team to score with.
Those are some of the storylines to watch when the top-ranked Gophers (29-9-1) play the second-seeded Bobcats (33-4-3) Saturday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2) in the national championship game. Minnesota goes in search of its sixth title and plays in its 13th title game. Quinnipiac is playing in his third title match and is looking for his first championship.
Don’t look for the Bobcats to suddenly take a newfangled look into the game.
“We’ve done it 40 games in a row for 13-14 years,” said Rand Pecknold, who is in his 29th season as Quinnipiac’s coach. “We are very good at it and doing a good job with it.
“We do a 1-1-3 (defense) and we have discipline with it. It causes a lot of frustrations and problems for teams. There aren’t many teams that do it in college hockey, which helps us.
There’s a lot of discipline involved in playing that style. It means players don’t do a lot of freelancing and there’s a lot of little details involved.
“A big part of the success of this program is our identity,” said TJ Friedmann, Quinnipiac’s graduate student center. “We have a culture where we do all the little things right and go into the plan we have for each game. Coaches prepare us well with video sessions.
“It comes down to understanding what needs to be done, whether it’s the little things like backchecks, forechecks, and making plays that can be made.”
The Bobcats are coming off a 5-2 victory over Michigan, another powerful, up-tempo team.
Coming off a 6-2 win over Boston University, Minnesota has won its last two games (including a 4-1 win over St. Cloud State in a regional championship game) by dictating the pace and playing a lot in the offensive zone in the first period of time.
“I think the first period is the most important period of the game,” said Gophers senior wing Bryce Brodzinski, whose team beat opponents 39-20 in the first period and lead 17-3 after the first period. “You set the pace early on and prove to yourself that you can play in those games.”
Minnesota defeated its last two opponents 27-13 in the first period.
“You kind of look back and say what we did right in the first period was we were totally above these guys,” said Brodzinski. “You can get rid of that frustration a little bit and get off the nerves early and put it on the other team. You prove that you are there for a reason and that you don’t just let yourself be pushed.”
Motzko is also well aware that Quinnipiac is not a team that lacks speed. The Bobcats defeated Ohio State 4-1 in a regional championship game before defeating a fast Michigan team in the national semifinals.
“What I found most impressive (Thursday) night was not their 1-1-3 (defense), but their forecheck,” Motzko said of the Bobcats. “They dismantled Michigan in the offensive zone with aggressive play.
“I didn’t see the 1-1-3 (Thursday) because they played so fast. They were relentless on the forecheck. They played behind the Michigan defensemen. Two of their goals came from below the goal line. They could have had more. That game exploded late, but could have blown open sooner. Right now they’re a Big Ten killer. They blew up the state of Ohio. Rand (Pecknold) said this morning that they don’t blow out many teams. I said, “For me, that’s all you’re doing now.” They have structure in the neutral zone. We have to play fast, as fast as they do, and not let them set it up.”
Minnesota will be looking for its first national title since winning back-to-back titles in 2002 and 2003, when Motzko was an assistant coach for the Gophers.
university of minnesota
Nickname: Golden Gophers. Coach: Bob Motzko (5th season at Minnesota, 113-63-12, 18th overall, 389-251-61).
File: 9-29-1.
Stripe: 3 won.
Frozen Four appearances: 23 (5 NCAA titles, 7 runners-up).
Top scorers: Fri. F. Logan Cooley (22-38-60), Fr. F Jimmy Snuggerud (21-29-50), So. F Matthew Knies (21-21-42), Zr. D Jackson LaCombe (9-26-35), Zr. F Bryce Brodzinski (12/19/31).
goalkeeping: Sr. Justin Close (26-9-1, 1.99, .928, 6), Sat. Owen Bartoszkiewicz (3-0-0, 3.72, .883, 0).
Power Play (National Rank): 27.0% (3rd).
Criminal Murder: 83.2% (tied for 13th).
Attack (goals per match): 4.3 (1st).
Defense: 2.2 (tied for 4th).
Quinnipiac University
Nickname: Bobcats.
Coach: Rand Pecknold (29th season, 614-336-103).
File: 33-4-3.
Stripe: 3 won.
Frozen Four appearances: 3 (second place in 2013, 2016).
Top scorers: I am. F. Colin Graf (20-38-58), Fr. F Sam Lipkin (14-27-41), Gr. F Ethan de Jong (19-21-40), Sun. V Jacob Quillan (18-19-37), Gr. D Zach Metsa (9-25-34).
goalkeeping: So. Yaniv Perets (33-4-3, 1.48, .932, 10), Fr. Chase Clark (0-0-0, 3.06, .840, 0).
Power Play (National Rank): 22.4% (15th).
Criminal Murder: 86.5% (4th).
Attack (goals per match): 4.0 (3rd).
Defense: 1.6 (1st).
NHL draft picks: Sr. F. Skyler Brind’Amour (Edmonton Oilers), Fr. G. Chase Clark (Washington Capitals).

