China Sports Weekly (4.2-4.8)





BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) — Here are the latest Chinese sports headlines from the past week: 1. Hangzhou marks 200 days countdown to Asian Para Games Offered by Xinhua The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games welcomed the 200-day countdown on Wednesday. The organizers announced that all 19 competition venues are ready. Of these venues, 17 will be used by the Asian Games, which kick off on September 23. The Asian Para Games will be held from October 22 to 28, with 22 sports and 564 disciplines. 2. FISU acting president is looking forward to unique experience in Chengdu Offered by Xinhua Leonz Eder, acting president of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), gave his thumbs up to the preparation for Chengdu Universiade and the rich culture of the host city. “Participants will enjoy their unique experience in the upcoming Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games. The visitors will enjoy not only the sports competitions, but also the educational activities, including the FISU World Conference and the Chengdu city culture,” he told Xinhua after his return from his four-day. -day visit to Chengdu for Heads of Delegation meeting. Originally scheduled for 2021, the Chengdu Games will be held from July 28 to August 8 this year. 3. Zheng, the coach of China’s women’s basketball team, vows to pull out all the stops Offered by Xinhua Zheng Wei, head coach of the China women’s basketball team, says the team will do everything it can to prepare for the FIBA ​​Women’s Asia Cup and the Asian Games. China, which matched its best record in major competitions by finishing second at last year’s FIBA ​​Women’s World Cup, gathered in Qingyuan, in southern China’s Guangdong province, to prepare for the two continental competitions to be held later this year. “We will give 100 percent effort even if there is only a 1 percent chance for us,” Zheng said. 4. China announces selection for table tennis worlds in Durban Offered by Xinhua China will send a strong team to the Table Tennis Championships Final Durban with the aim of winning all five gold medals. Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Wang Chuqin, Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan will compete in the men’s singles, while the women’s singles will include Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu, Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong. The two couples who will compete in the men’s doubles are Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin and Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong. Two women’s doubles pairs to play in Durban are reigning champions Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu and Chen Meng/Wang Yidi. Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha will defend their mixed doubles title in Durban, joined by young pair Lin Shidong/Kuai Man. 5. Kenyan, Ethiopian runners win at Xiamen Marathon Offered by Xinhua Kenya’s Philimon Kiptoo Kipchumba and Ethiopia’s Meseret Abebayehu Alemu won the men’s and women’s titles respectively at the 2023 Xiamen Marathon, which attracted 35,000 runners. A touching moment came when He Shuai covered the 42km distance for his late father He Ming, who had vowed to complete 100 marathons despite being a stage 4 lung cancer patient and completed his 61st and final marathon in Xiamen in 2020. 6. 7 clubs banned from Chinese football competitions due to wage arrears Offered by Xinhua Seven football clubs have been disqualified from registering in the league for failing to pay back wages, according to the statement released by the Chinese Football Federation (CFA) on Thursday. The clubs are Wuhan Yangtze River, Guangzhou City, Hebei FC, Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic, Beijing BSU, Zibo Cuju and Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard. According to the CFA statement, the affected players can unilaterally terminate contracts and those loaned to such clubs must return to their original clubs. 7. Table tennis legend Liu Guoliang re-elected as CTTA chairman Offered by Xinhua

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/273720879/china-sports-weekly-42-48 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related