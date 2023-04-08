Aoki’s dominant performance leads No. 25 USC to 7-2 victory over San Diego State





Next game: State of San Diego 4/8/2023 | 1:00 pm USC live stream April 08 (Sat) / 1:00 PM State of San Diego LOS ANGELES, CA —sophomore Caden Aoki shared for the No. 25 USC baseball team on Friday, allowing only one run in a 7-2 victory against the San Diego State Aztecs. Aoki’s solid performance (2-0) earned him the win on the mound for USC (19-10-1). The righthander threw six innings, gave up one run on three hits, walked two batters and struckout seven batters. Senior Kyle swing also pitched well, going two shutout innings without giving up a basehit, walking one and striking out two. Senior Cole Gabrielson led the way offensively for the Trojans, going 2-for-4 in the ball game with a home run and three RBIs. Senior Nick Lopez also put together a standout performance at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI. Junior Carson Wells also chipped, 1-for-4 to USC with a double. The Trojans have now won 14 of their last 17 games and won five consecutive series. HOW IT HAPPENED The Trojans trailed 1-0 in the second inning when they put their first runs on the board. Gabrielson put USC on the board with an opening home run off junior TJ Fondtain. The score remained at 1-1 until the fourth inning, when the Trojans added another run. Wells scored the lone run of the inning for USC to make it 2-1 in favor of the Trojans. USC held San Diego State scoreless before building the lead to 4-1 in the sixth inning. freshman Austin Overn and freshman Bryce Grudzielanek came in to score the two Trojans points in the frame. The Aztecs fought back and narrowed the gap to 4-2 until USC added some insurance in the seventh. The Trojans scored two runs when a single by Gabrielson senior brought home Adrian Colon Rosado and Overn, bringing the USC advantage to 6-2. The Trojans held San Diego State without a run before extending their lead to 7-2 in the next inning. USC got a run on Lopez’s one-out solo home run off junior Kelena Sauer. The score remained 7-2 for the rest of the match as the Trojans went on to win. GAME NOTES Aoki struckout seven Aztecs batters.

USC’s highest scoring inning was the seventh, when it advanced two runs.

Aoki compiled six innings with one run of ball for the Trojans.

The Trojans defeated the Aztecs by a 9-4 clip.

USC pitchers faced 32 San Diego State hitters in the game, allowing seven ground balls and seven flyouts while striking out 10 batters.

Gabrielson led the Trojans at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

San Diego State was led offensively by sophomore Tino Bethancourt, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.

Fondtain led the Aztecs’ pitching staff, pitching six innings with four runs. This story was created through content automation technology from Write data.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://usctrojans.com/news/2023/4/7/baseball-aoki-puts-together-quality-performance-in-uscs-7-2-victory-over-san-diego-state.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

