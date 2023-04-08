



Hughes, Fantilli named first-team All-Americans; Fantilli Rookie of the Year

TAMPA, Fla. — Adam Fantilli And Luke Hughes of the University of Michigan hockey team have earned first-team AHCA/CCM All-America honors from the American Hockey Coaches Association, it was announced on Friday (April 7). Fantilli was also honored as the 2023 Tim Taylor National Rookie of the Year by the Hockey Commissioners Association. Fantill is the third Wolverine to earn National Rookie of the Year, joining Kyle Connor (2016) and Thomas Bordeaux (2021). Fantilli leads the country with 65 points in 36 games, 30 goals and 35 assists – an average of 1.81 points per game, 0.83 goals per game and 0.98 assists per game. The Nobleton, Ontario native has points in 33 of 36 games (91.7 percent) and has multi-point performances in 19 of 36 games (52.8 percent). He has an active seven-game point streak, scoring multiple goals in three of four Big Ten Tournament games for a 7-4-11 scoreline, setting a new singles tournament record for goals and points to be named Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding player to earn. . Fantilli earned a spot on the NCAA All-Regional team and recorded two points against Colgate and scored a goal in the win over Penn State. In addition, he scored his 30th goal of the season against Quinnipiac in the NCAA semifinals. Hughes is the 20th Wolverine in program history to earn multiple All-America honors as he was a second-team selection last season. He is the first player since Mike Cammalleri to earn back-to-back All-America honors. Hughes is second among the defensemen in scoring at 1.24 points per game with 10 goals and 37 assists for 48 points in 39 games. Hughes, the NCAA Regional Most Outstanding Player, had a five-point performance against Colgate. He scored a record four goals against Penn State in January before his heroics beat Michigan State with 0.6 seconds left in overtime. New Jersey’s fourth overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft, Hughes led the nation’s defensemen and all freshmen in scoring a year ago as he captured his first All-America honor. Hughes and Fantilli are the 100th and 101st Wolverines to earn All-America honors.

