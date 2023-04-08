Work on the Allstars Battle Bar begins in Colchester town centre





Allstars Battle Bar is expected to open next month and will feature ax throwing, ping pong and shuffleboard in addition to a host of activities. The venue also offers miniature golf, augmented reality darts and a karaoke room. It will be housed in the former Argos store on Long Wyre Street, which has been vacant since October 2020. Refreshments – behind the future bar (Image: Karl Zabroski) Photos shared with the Gazette have shown the ongoing work in the building as opening day approaches. Manager Karl Zabroski, 38, said he is very excited to see the vision come together and open the doors of the bar. He said: I am very passionate about getting people to have fun again, especially in light of all the issues with people unable to socialize during Covid. People are now realizing that going out for a drink isn’t really enough these days. They want to go out and have fun and engaging activities. Under construction – the building used to be an Argos (Image: Karl Zabroski) Building – future activity rooms are being built (Image: Karl Zabroski) Allstars will be unique in Colchester but could face stiff competition if plans for a Boom Battle Bar on the vacant Debenhams site materialize. Mr Zabroski, who works at Boom Battle Bar in Ipswich, said he was not fazed by the possibility, adding: Allstars will be an evolutionary step as a social, competitive gaming bar. It’s something that would be similar to Boom Battle Bar on paper, but we want to develop the whole experience that will be completely different for our customers. Excited – the location manager Karl Zabroski (Image: Karl Zabroski) Exciting project – the inside of the building (Image: Karl Zabroski) It won’t be a place for people to just get drunk. It will be a place that encourages people to have fun and meet new people. He continued: People think of these axe-throwing places as a man cave, but it’s not. We are very welcoming to all genders.

