Former Gophers basketball player Jarvis Omersa is pursuing a football scholarship





Former Gophers forward Jarvis Omersa has not played organized basketball since leaving then-coach Richard Pitino’s team three years ago. Omersa, 22, has no desire to return to the hardwood, but he’s considering a future in a sport he hasn’t played since high school in Orono. Omersa trained for several months to pursue a college football scholarship for the 2023 season. “I’ve always loved football,” Omersa told the Star Tribune. “If I could have done things over again, I would have played football all through high school. It was very natural to me.” After tweeting training videos in late March, Omersa has attracted interest from a number of programs at various levels, including Power Five teams. He hasn’t heard from the Gophers, but he’s hoping for a fresh start somewhere else. It wasn’t hard to grab the attention of college coaches based on his measurable values. It’s 6-7 and 250 pounds with a 7-foot wingspan and 44-inch vertical numbers that would open the eyes of professional combine harvesters. Omersa considered coming to Gophers pro day last month to showcase his athleticism to NFL scouts, but he wanted to go back to school. He last committed to basketball in St. Thomas in 2021, before deciding not to enroll due to COVID-19 concerns. For the past five months, Omersa has been training with TJ Dean of TNT Academy, a performance and skill development program based in Maple Grove. Dean worked with several Gophers players, including Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman. College coaches have talked to Omersa about playing tight. “Every school has said we need a really athletic guy who is a threat to the end zone and can make big plays,” said Omersa. “As for schools, I have heard of a lot. I am interested in going to a school that is known for developing and getting out of the way. I want to learn as much as I can and make a name for myself to be able to go to the next level .” The Gophers have an honorable mention All-Big Ten tight end returning in 6-7 senior Brevyn Spann-Ford, who is an NFL prospect. Omersa said he took advice about playing the position from Spann-Ford, one of his best friends from high school. “He’s been very helpful,” Omersa said. He told me about the differences between [basketball and football]. We talked about being a better route runner and being able to read situations before the ball breaks.” Omersa has lofty goals to make himself an NFL-caliber tight end as well. He has the physical aids, but must first enroll in college this summer to complete the eligibility process to play football this fall. “I’m studying communications with a minor in business marketing,” he said. “I will also hopefully graduate from whatever school I go to.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/jarvis-omersa-gophers-mens-basketball-pursuing-football-scholarship-tight-end/600265330/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related