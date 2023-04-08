Sports
Season ends for Michigan after Frozen Four loss to Quinnipiac
Adam Fantilli scored a game tie, his 30th of the year, to finish the season with 65 points.
resident of Florida Let’s talk about Casey scored Michigan’s first goal in a dazzling unassisted effort.
QU entered as the second best faceoff team; UM defeated the Bobcats 28-26.
TAMPA, Fla. — The last bits of sand ran through the hourglass in the 2022-2023 season of the No. 2 ice hockey team at the University of Michigan on Thursday (April 6) at Amalie Arena for the second National Semifinal at the 2023 Frozen Four. UM battled back to tie the game on multiple points during regulation, but the Wolverines failed to mount a last-minute comeback before succumbing 5–2 to third-place Quinnipiac, one game short of a chance to play for the program’s 10th National Championship.
Knotted at 2 at the start of the third period, Quinnipiac (33-4-3) scored 1:24 into the final period with a rebound opportunity from below the goal line for the second time to take a 3-2 lead.
Michigan’s power play unit took to the ice for the third time in as many periods as the group was called into action at 5:52, still looking for their first power play score of the night. Once again, the team was kept off the scoreboard.
The Bobcats scored their fourth goal of the night from the half wall on the other side of the right circle. The puck had eyes, as it found the top shelf to put QU ahead 4-2 with 7:00 left.
UM (26-12-3) emptied his net looking for a late push, but the Bobcats scored an empty net goal with 1:45 left to make the final score 5-2.
Quinnipiac got on the board first at 5:18, taking advantage of the power play momentum that had just ended. After a wave of opportunities, it was turned aside by netminder Eric Portilloa Bobcat picked up the loose pickaxe and threw it off the netminder’s back into the net amidst the chaos.
Soon after, hometown hero Let’s talk about Casey collected the puck in the neutral zone after the Bobcats disrupted a possession in the offensive zone. The freshman defenseman waited for his teammates to clear the zone before crossing the blue line and entering the lock. Casey got around some QU defenders before keeping the puck on his stick and pulling it past the outstretched goaltender to deposit it into the cage and tie the game at 6:49.
Quinnipiac retook the lead at 11:21 when a poor neutral zone transition defense led to an unabated rush for a lone Bobcat forward, who capitalized on the breakaway opportunity to make it 2-1 with 8:39 left in the opening period of play .
On the next service, Portillo was called on to make a huge save on another odd-man rush as the great Swede went post-to-post with ease to deny a backdoor chance and keep the deficit at one.
The Wolverines began their first power play of the night with 4:34 left in the first period when Casey rushed the puck deep into the Quinnipiac zone and received a tripping penalty. The team put together some dangerous ranges in the zone, but failed to convert.
After a stint at the Amalie Arena, the teams returned to their locker rooms with the Bobcats leading 2-1 on the scoreboard and leading 9-8 in shots on target. UM did lead in the faceoff point 12-7 despite QU entering the Frozen Four as the second best faceoff team in the nation (57.2 percent) compared to the Wolverines in 39th place (48.4 percent) . Both sides failed to capitalize on their first power play opportunity.
Hobey Baker Award Finalist Adam Fantilli turned on the lights at 10:15 am for the 30th goal of his freshman campaign. Luke Hughes held the puck and put on some defenders as he moved from the right point to the center of the zone. As the two Bobcats collapsed on Hughes in an attempt to shut down play, the sophomore blue liner made a pass through the seam to Fantilli near the right spot. Freshmen forward Rutger McGroarty earned the secondary assist on the Wolverines’ second goal of the night to extend his team-best active point streak to eight games.
Fantilli’s marker, his 65th point of the season, made him just the third UM freshman to ever reach the 65-point threshold, joining Kyle Connor (2015-16) and Bruno Baseotto (1979-80).
Portillo, making his 87th career start between the pipes for the Wolverines, stopped 24 of the 28 shots he faced from the Bobcats as he took the season-ending loss. With the season at its peak, the netminder is finishing his youth campaign with a record of 25-11-2.
The 2023 Big Ten Tournament champion Michigan Wolverines will finish the season with a record of 26-12-3. In addition to the program’s third Big Ten Tournament title, the team won the 2023 game at the D vs. Michigan State and toured the NCAA’s Midwest region for the second year in a row to earn its 27th All-time Frozen Four appearance of the team, and second in so many seasons.
