Cal Poly Women’s Tennis takes Pacific by storm on the road





STOCKTON, California Delanie Dark And Peyton Dunkel picked up a win over a ranked opponent in doubles and Kim Bunu And Kennedy Buntrock (pictured above) both went 2-0 on the day as Cal Poly women’s tennis rolled to back-to-back victories on Friday, beating University of the Pacific 4-2 at the Eve Zimmerman Tennis Center. With the win, the Mustangs (9-7) improved to 8-2 over their last 10 games. The Mustangs secured the double point for the second consecutive game. At the number 1 spot, Delanie Dark And Peyton Dunkel pulled off a massive 6-4 victory, beating Pacific’s Klara Kosan and Karina Chao, the 32nd ranked doubles in the country. It was the Dunkle’s first win in singles or doubles against a ranked opponent and the duo moved to a team-best 9-5 of the season. Last week, Kosan and Chao defeated the No. 1 and No. 27 ranked doubles pairs in the country. Bhunu and Buntrock took the double for Cal Poly, cruised to a 6-2 victory over No. 2 and improved to 7-5 as a pair. In singles, the Tigers jumped ahead 2-1 with wins over No. 2 and No. 3. However, the Mustangs quickly regained the lead with wins from Bhunu and Buntrock. Bhunu secured a hard-fought 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 victory over No. 1, while Buntrock earned her second win in a row over No. 5 by defeating her opponent in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3 . With Cal Poly leading 3-2, sophomore Eliza Bates stepped up and won the game for the Mustangs. In a back and forth battle at No. 6, Bates emerged victorious 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3 to take her first singles win of the season. The Mustangs complete a five-game road swing against Big West foe UC Davis at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopoly.com/news/2023/4/7/cal-poly-womens-tennis-takes-down-pacific-on-the-road.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related