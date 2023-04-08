2023 Draft is another example of “Football in Texas”.

Let’s go one step further. If Texas were broken up into four regions, which it is for the high school football playoffs, then each region alone would rank in the top eight nationally, along with California, Florida, Ohio, and Pennsylvania in producing collegiate and professional talent?

“I don’t disagree with that,” said Dane Brugler, an NFL national writer at The Athletic who covers the draft. “Houston produces some of the best talent in the country every year, obviously Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio has recently joined, and there’s a ton of talent in East Texas that has become a pipeline for college coaches. Every inch of the state competes with the rest of the country.”

Historically, the numbers are staggering. Texas players led the way in NFL draft picks in 2020 with 33 and again last year with 32. There is a legitimate chance that April will be three of the past four years with a plethora of talent expected to be picked early and often selected.

The Lone Star State has also produced the most players in NFL history with 2,628, including the most active last year with 219. Additional superlatives include most Pro Football Hall of Fame members with 36, Zach Thomas was the last selected last February , which is more than 10 percent of those with busts in Canton. In fact, Texas has produced more Pro Football Hall of Famers than Hall of Famers in the other three major sports combined.

“To borrow a phrase from the SEC, it matters more in Texas,” Brugler said. “It starts at a young age. Kids are on fields when they are 4.5 years old. Friday nights. They are raised to learn football business. There are many high school football programs in Texas that fare better than college football programs, in terms of facilities , technical staff and budgets.

“Recruitment starts with the state of Texas. Every college coach knows to check Texas first. It’s not just schools or conferences in Texas either. Ohio State has recruited so much talent there over the years. One of the top players in this year’s draft (defensive back Christian Gonzalez) is from Texas and played in Oregon.”

Brugler himself comes from a football hotbed, growing up in Ohio and then attending the University of Mount Union, which has won 13 NCAA Division III championships over the years and produced numerous NFL players, including wide receiver Pierre Garcon , who graduated from Brugler in 2008 and later led the league in receptions while with Washington.

After graduation, Brugler moved to Texas, where he landed his first full-time job with the Frisco Roughriders, a minor league affiliate of baseball’s Texas Rangers, while pursuing his passion for scouting football. He immediately realized that football and barbecue were better in the South, but he also saw some similarities between his home state and his new residence.

“At least in North Texas, where I lived, there are no beaches, no mountain ranges. The same goes for Ohio,” he said. “What we do have is football. That is the escape. There is really nothing else to do.”

There is also a religious aspect to Texas high school football. In most towns, especially the smaller ones, probably as many people, if not more, attend Friday night games than Sunday services.

In December 2003, ABC News wrote a fascinating article titled, “In Texas, high school football is king.” Versions of this story have been made decades before, before and after this story. What makes this particular piece so interesting is the insight of then-Burnet High School head coach, Bob Shipley, who took his team to back-to-back 3A title games. His quarterback, Stephen McGee, and wide receiver/son Jordan Shipley both advanced to the NFL’s first and fourth-round picks with the Cowboys in 2009.

Bob Shipley, who later served as an assistant coach at the University of Texas, where his son was an All-American, spoke of the game’s impact not only on himself, but on the community as well.

“Growing up as a kid in Texas, like I did, it’s preached around the table in your household from the moment you know what’s going on,” he said. “It’s ingrained in our kids. When people read the local paper’s obituaries to see if a season ticket holder has died, you know you’re talking about serious football.”

McGee was also quoted in the story as saying “We really don’t have a ton of incredible football players. We have a bunch of guys who love the game and work hard. Who are willing to sacrifice their summers and springs to be there in 100 degrees to go out in the heat and play football, and I love doing it.”

It’s as simple as growing up in Texas football is a way of life, just like family and religion. And of course barbecue.

Few have experienced the heights of Texas football quite like quarterback Vince Young, who after leading his Houston High School team, Madison, to the 5A semifinals, then led the Longhorns to the national championship in one of the most exciting collegiate matches ever played. defeating favored USC, 41-38. Young rushed for three scores in the win, including the game-winning touchdown with 19 seconds left.

In an article he wrote in 2006 for the former blog The boilerYoung summed up the mentality of the Texas gridiron.

“What people need to understand when it comes to football in Texas is that the sport is really about family,” he wrote. “It seems weird to say that when you have a game where people are trying to scare each other, but it’s true.

“It starts at a young age with Pop Warner and continues through middle and high school. Players of all ages and skill levels are not just members of their teams; they are part of a larger community, where everyone is invested in the culture of the game. Parents take care of other parents’ children. Older players look out for and mentor younger players. Coaches, teachers, and entire neighborhoods rally behind the sport, not just because those who play it are talented athletes, but because it brings people are .”

This upcoming draft is no exception to the state’s dominance in producing next-level talent. In a mock draft posted in early March, Brugler had Gonzalez who before landing in Oregon played at The Colony, a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb and finished sixth overall with the Detroit Lions. Just two picks later, edge rusher Tyree Wilson was projected. He played at Texas Tech and grew up in Henderson before playing at West Rusk High School in New London.

Next up was one of the more interesting players in this year’s draft: Texas running back Bijan Robinson, who, as the saying goes, wasn’t born in the Lone Star State, but got here as soon as possible after signing with the Longhorns after an All-State career at Arizona. For the first 60, maybe even 65 years of the draft, which began in 1936, the running backs dominated the early rounds, often the No. 1 overall pick.

Those days are long gone, with Ezekiel Elliott finishing fourth overall in 2016, the exception rather than the norm. Several recent drafts have not had a backrun even in the first round.

“I totally understood Zeke’s choice,” Brugler said. “He fit the schedule perfectly, and he fit the window to be that last piece to win a Super Bowl. Then Tony Romo got injured in the preseason, and they never played together.

“Every situation is different. The Steelers took Najee Harris in the first round in 2021, it made sense. Ben Roethlisberger was in pain and at the end of his career. Overall, though, it’s a pass-first league. Running is still increasingly important, but the game is mostly through the air.”

In an early draft of his mock, Brugler had Robinson at number 14 by the Eagles, but more than any player on the board, Robinson’s mock projections are everywhere from the top-10 to the bottom of the first.

Which brings us to perhaps the most complicated and misunderstood aspect of the design teams insisting on selecting the best player on their board. But aside from an anomaly like Pro Bowl wide out Cee Dee Lamb inexplicably dropping to No. 17 in 2020 before the Cowboys took him, clubs usually seem to be gearing up for a roster need.

Which makes sense. Nobody says otherwise. Kansas City would look absurd to draft a quarterback in the first round in April. It’s just that almost every personnel director and general manager in the league insists they take the top player on their board.

“It’s important to understand that teams’ draft boards don’t list 500 player names, maybe 150 or so,” Brugler said. “Each team has their own personal draft board. Some may have a handful of names for the first round. The boards are built with needs in mind. Football is a game of attrition; not every choice is for now. It could be for three or four years on the road.”

That’s exactly how Cowboys Hall of Famers Gil Brandt and Tom Landry lined up for decades when they were the class of the league. Their goal for draft picks, even those selected in the first few rounds, was to watch and learn as a rookie, show contributions and improvement in the second season and start the third. If they were not ready by then, they were often sent elsewhere quite quickly.

With that in mind, one position Dallas will pursue in the draft is expected to be quarterback, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones has even stated this multiple times. Sure, Dak Prescott is firmly entrenched behind center for the foreseeable future, but the Green Bay Packers made a killing for years by almost always drafting a quarterback despite Brett Favre as their starter, developing him, and then dividing him for senior picks .

Between 2001 and 2016, the Cowboys almost miraculously drafted only one quarterback with the intention of him playing the position, which was McGee in 2009. Signing Romo as an undrafted free agent gave them that luxury. Since Prescott got into the fourth round in 2016, that philosophy has changed: the club grabbed Mike White in the fifth round in 2018 and Ben DiNucci in the seventh two years later.

As for who and when they get to select a signal caller in April, the top four on the board should be within the top-10, if not before, in CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis. After that, though, there’s a significant drop, Brugler says the next quarterback, probably Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, could fall out of the top 100, though a day two selection wouldn’t surprise him.

Then, around the time Dallas is likely to be looking for a quarterback, some of the possible picks include Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell, Houston’s Clayton Tune, and TCU’s Max Duggan.

For the average fan who doesn’t tear down movie for a living like Brugler, it’s hard to fathom how second place in the Heisman Trophy voting, which led the Horned Frogs to the national championship game is unlikely to be a likely third day pick, that is. say the later rounds. He accounted for 41 total touchdowns as a senior and owns an NFL size of 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, especially in this day and age when quarterbacks are smaller than ever.

“Max is a development prospect, but I really like his toughness,” said Brugler. “Scouts look for traits over production. Production is important, but not certain traits. Numbers don’t really mean anything; you’re betting on talent.

“Quarterback is an elusive position, how a man is wired, their makeup.”