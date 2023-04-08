Women’s tennis takes 6-1 victory in Arizona





Next game: in the state of Arizona 4/8/2023 | 12:00 am ASU Live Stream-3 Apr 08 (Sat) / 12:00 PM bee Arizona state TUCSON, Arizona. The UCLA women’s tennis team claimed four third sets en route to a 6-1 conference victory against Arizona Friday afternoon at LaNelle Robson Tennis Center. Ava Catanzarite took the overall win. Kimmy Hans , Anne Christine Lutkemeyer , Fangran Tian And Elise Wagel all days recorded with two wins for the Bruins (9-5, 4-3 Pac-12). Kayla Wilkins triumphed in singles for the Wildcats (14-10, 1-5). Lutkemeyer and Tian continued to flourish as doubles, taking their third win in as many attempts. The Bruins won the last six games in their Court 3 game with Midori Castillo-Meza and Belen Nevenhoven for a 6-1 result. UCLA was 5-4 ahead on lanes 1 and 2 and it was the 12th ranked pair of Hance and Wagle in the end that brought in the first run. Their 6-4 victory came against Wilkins and Parker Fry and represents a team-high fourth double point decider. Arizona seized five first sets in singles. The only one to go in the direction of the Bruins was on court 2 where No. 108 Hance went on to beat Salma Ziouti by a margin of 6-4, 6-2 for the only straight-set decision of the day. Wilkins cut the Wildcats’ deficit in half as she secured a 6–3, 2–6, 6–1 victory against Sasha Vagramov on track 4. No. 17 Tian and UCLA responded quickly, however, as the freshman defeated Reece Carter 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on court 1. Tian is now 12-0 in dual-match singles play on the season. Catanzarite recorded her second decisive win of the season on court 3, defeating Castillo-Meza in the second set before going to a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 result. ???????????????????????? ????????????????! UCLA picks up its fourth point thanks to the sophomore’s 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory over 3 ??#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/eEHuEmUF36 UCLA Women’s Tennis (@uclawtennis) April 7, 2023 With the team victory secured, Lutkemeyer and Wagle added their individual bests in the final games. Lutkemeyer defeated Fry 3–6, 6–4, 7–5 for her 18th singles win of the campaign. Wagle then defeated Lexi Ryngler 4–6, 6–3, 6–2 to improve to 10–3 overall and 6–2 in two-game competitions. The Bruins return to action on Saturday, when they visit the Whiteman Tennis Center to face Arizona State. The first service is scheduled at noon PT. Tennis match results

UCLA vs. Arizona

4/7/2023 in Tucson, AZ

(LaNelle Robson Tennis Center) #26 UCLA 6, #45 Arizona 1 Singles competition 1. #17 Fangran Tian (UCLA) def. Reece Carter (ARIZ) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

2. #108 Kimmy Hans (UCLA) def. Salma Ziouti (ARIZ) 6-4, 6-2

3. #122 Ava Catanzarite (UCLA) def. Midori Castillo-Meza (ARIZ) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

4. Defeats Kayla Wilkins (ARIZ). Sasha Vagramov (UCLA) 6-3, 2-6, 6-1

5. Elise Wagel (UCLA) def. Lexi Ryngler (ARIZ) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

6. A. Lutkemeyer (UCLA) reports. Parker Fry (ARIZ) 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 Doubles competition 1. #12 Kimmy Hans / Elise Wagel (UCLA) def. Parker Fry/Kayla Wilkins (ARIZ) 6-4

2. Reece Carter/Salma Ziouti (ARIZ) vs. Ava Catanzarite / Sasha Vagramov (UCLA) 4-5, unfinished

3. A. Lutkemeyer/ Fangran Tian (UCLA) def. Midori Castillo-Meza/Belen Nevenhoven (ARIZ) 6-1 Match Notes:

UCLA 9-5; National ranking #26

Arizona 14-10; National ranking #45

Order of Finish: Doubles (3.1); Singles (2,4,1,3,6,5)

