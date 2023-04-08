



Playoff Hockey is the best sport. With the children of the corn and their run in the women’s bouncyball tournament peaking just this past weekend, and the general lack of conference success in the men’s shootyhoops tournament, the B1G’s last chance to make a spring of avoid embarrassment in the greatest form of sport. known to man: Playoff hockey. The puck fell on the Frozen Four on Thursdays in Tampa – aside, Tampa is an unlawful host to any ice cream based activity. This tournament should rotate between St. Paul, Denver, Chicago, Detroit and Boston – with a 6-2 win in Minnesota over Boston University. Do you care about the details of the game? No you will not do that. Shall I give you a brief summary? Yes that’s me. The game was tied by the first 2, but could easily have been 7-2. Minnesota had 2 target reviews that went the wrong way and hit 4 posts. That kind of puck luck is scary. The ice usually tips back at some point. Fortunately for Minnesota, 2 goals in 2 minutes from Luke Mittlestad broke open the game early in the 3rd, and a pair of empty netters secured the final margin. In the nightcap, Michigan was embarrassed against a polling place with a hockey team. I have not watched this match. So that gives the B1G’s last chance at a spring party. What do you need to know about Minnesota Hockey ahead of Saturday’s National Championship? It’s been 20 years since the University of Minnesota won a title in men’s hockey. The 2002 title over the New Hampshire, I mean Wildcats, was their 5th and 2nd in a row.

Minnesota’s most recent title game appearance was in 2014 against the Union Dutchmen.

Lost in the Semifinals to Minnesota State Direction University last year and lost to the same team in the Regional Finals the year before. Due to losing in the Finals, but since the Mavericks have already bounced, we should be good to go.

The B1G has *never* won a hockey game. All member schools won their titles before the formation of the BTHC in 2014 – fuck you Penn State – B1G schools are all over the championship lists in women’s hockey, but Terry Pegula did not see the need to endow a women’s program with Penn State, so those titles go to the WCHA, where the women’s team still skates.

Won the B1G regular season title with room to spare

Lost Michigan’s B1G tournament championship game, presumably because it had no seeding implications for Minnesota and was therefore an exhibition as far as I’m concerned.

Top overall seed, are ranked no lower than #2 this year.

Too many concept choices to count much less name. Led by freshman Logan Cooley (Hobey Baker – this is the hockey Heisman – finalist) and Jimmy Snuggerud (All hockey name finalist) What should you know about Quinnipiac? Apparently a university, not just a polling place

University in Connecticut, not New York or Massachusetts, as I had assumed.

Nickname Wildcats. This is a good omen

Don’t score much, let opponents score less.

Keeper is good. See above

Overall #2 seed

Play in the EZAC, this makes them 2014 Bois state. Yes they are good. Yes, they would probably beat your team unless your team is Bama. No, they are not as good as the shiny 33-4-3 record. Who is going to win? Let’s. Play. Hockey.

