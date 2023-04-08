No. 12 WHOLF rounds out day one at the Big 12 Match Play

Baylor women’s golf finished day one of the Big 12 Match Play, winning three of four games at Kierland Golf Club on Friday.

Plays in her first career NCAA match play event, freshman Silje Ohm won all four games to lead the Bears. The second-seeded BU got off to a good start in the morning with a 4-1 win over Texas Tech and a 3-2 win over Oklahoma, followed by a win over Kansas State and a loss to Oklahoma State in the evening session.

Before today Ohma finished 4-0, Sera Hasegawa went 3-1, Rosie Belsham went 2-2, Hannah Karg went 2-1-1 and Britta Cutter And Bai Mai Seema each went 0-2.

Baylor, Oklahoma State and Iowa State finished the first day with three points and led the field into Saturday’s morning session. The Bears close out the pool play portion of the event Saturday morning against Texas and Iowa State, then the top four teams will earn a spot in the semifinals beginning Saturday afternoon.

Morning session

Ohma won both matches in the morning session in dominant fashion, with a 7&5 win over Tech’s Lauren Zaretsky and a 7&6 win over OU’s Regan Chaney. Facing Zaretsky, Ohma won four of her first five holes to take a lead of 4 that would grow to seven with a win over No. 6 to secure the match. Against Chaney, Ohma won the second hole of the day at No. 13. Leading 2 after six, the freshman won five holes in a row to secure a 7&6 win.

Hasegawa also had an impressive start to the day with a 7&5 win over Tech’s Anna Dong and a 4&3 win over Oklahoma’s Savannah Barber. Dong beat Hasegawa on the first hole of the day ranked No. 11 before Hasegawa won three in a row to take a lead of two. Leading two after seven, Hasegawa won five of the next six holes to secure the game. Against Barber, Hasegawa fell 2-down after six holes, but fought his way back to even through nine with a win over No. 1. Another win over No. 3 began a streak of four wins in a row to finish the game. Close.

Karg took wins in both of her games in the morning, beating Tech’s Gala Dumez 1-up and Oklahoma’s Kaylee Vesley 2&1. The senior won the first two holes of the day at Nos. 10 and 11 before Dumez wrestled back the lead with a pair of wins at Nos. 16 and 17 to hold a lead of 1 in 12. Karg picked up a win at No. 4 and another at No. 8 to seal the match with a half at No. 9. Against Vesley, Karg won the first two holes of the day and then never trailed to secure the 2&1 victory. set.

Belsham defeated Texas Tech’s Chiara Horder 1-Up. The junior took the lead on the second hole of the day at number 15 and led for the next 11 holes until Horder tied the game at number 9. Belsham had Horder dormie after a win over No. 12 and finished the match with another win over No. 12. The Whitley Bay, England native dropped her other match against Oklahoma’s Emily Hun 1-Up. The game was tied for the first seven holes until Hun briefly took a lead of 1, but Belsham pulled back a further hole later. Belsham took her first lead at No. 6 and held it until No. 9 as Hun won two of the next three holes to secure victory.

Snyder dropped her two games, 5&4 to Texas Tech’s Shannon Tan and 3&2 to Oklahoma’s Mikhaela Fortuna. Tan won four of the first eight holes to build a lead of 4 before going 5 on number 3 to secure the match. Snyder took her first lead of the day against Fortuna with a win over No. 18, but the Sooner won three holes in a row to take a lead of two in the game she was unwilling to relinquish.

Afternoon Session

Ohma continued her winning streak with two wins in the afternoon session, a 2&1 win over Oklahoma State’s Han-Hsuan Yu and a 3&2 win over Kansas State’s Haley Vargas. Ohma won the first hole from Yu and saw her lead increase to three after five holes. Yu would eventually narrow Ohma’s lead to 1-up through 14 before BU’s freshman would win at No. 15 and cut in half the next two holes to secure the game. Against Vargas, Ohma would win the first hole, but Vargas would tie the game through seven holes. Wins in three of the next six holes would surely put the game in Ohma’s favour.

Hasegawa played well again in the afternoon, going 1-1 with a win over Kansas State’s Noa van Beek and a narrow loss to OSU’s Clemence Martin. The sophomore shared her first three holes with van Beek before racking up five consecutive victories and riding to victory in just 13 holes 7&5. Hasegawa fell behind Martin, but had a three lead after eight holes. Martin began chipping away, cutting the lead to 1 and winning three of the last four holes to take the 1-up win.

Splitting her afternoon games, Belsham beat Kansas State’s Gabriela McNelly by 2 and fell to Oklahoma State’s Rina Tatematsu by 1. Against McNelly, Belsham fell by two through two holes, but worked his way back to square through nine. The junior won at number 10 to take her first lead before falling to all-square to 16. From then on, Belsham won each of the last two holes to secure the game. Facing Tatematsu, Belsham fell down early again but came back to take a 1 to 9 lead. Her lead would increase to 2-up through 12, but Tatematsu would flip and cut to 15 before Belsham took a 1-up lead into the 17.e tee. Tatematsu would win the last two holes to win the match by 1.

Karg took a half point on Friday with a half to KSU’s Remington Isaac and a 3&2 loss to Oklahoma State’s Maddison Hinson-Tolchard. Against Isaac, Karg fell behind on the first hole and trailed for most of the game, falling from 3 through nine. Wins over Nos. 10, 13 and 15 leveled the game again, where it would finish.

Seema dropped both of her games on Friday, 3&1 to Oklahoma State’s Hailey Jones and 2&1 to Kansas State’s Manon Donche-Gay. Haley Jones took a 1-up lead after three and led 3-up after nine. Seema would return to 1-down through 13, but Jones would put her away with wins at Nos. 16 and 17. Against Donche-Gay, Seema took the lead at No. 4 and then again at No. 7 before making the turn at 1-down. Seema would go 1-down at No. 17, but lost the hole 4-3 to drop the game.

HIGHLIGHTS

Baylor’s 11.5 points won were second only to Oklahoma State’s 12.

Silje Ohm did not lose a single hole in her games in the morning session.

STAT OF THE DAY

from Baylor Silje Ohm was one of three players to finish on the first day with a perfect 4-0 record.

WHAT’S NEXT

Baylor will take on Iowa State and Texas in the final round of pool play tomorrow morning. After the morning session, the top four teams will be seeded in the semi-finals, while four through eight will be seeded in a consolation round. The morning session begins with a shotgun start at 9:30 AM CT. Scores and live stats can be found at Golfstat.com.

