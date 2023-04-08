Sports
Second XI & Academy Season Preview
Kent Second XI will be hoping for a winning start to the season when they play their first friendly of the season next Tuesday 11 April away to Sussex Seconds at Hove.
View all matches of Second XI
Kent Spitfire's 2023 T20 opener is against Gloucestershire at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence in Canterbury on Wednesday 24 May.
The playing format for the Second Team this season consists of championship cricket and a T20 competition, with some double headers on the same day, as well as friendlies, some against international opposition. The Second XI no longer have their own 50-over competition in their schedule and do not play in the month of August when The Hundred and First team 50-over matches are in progress.
The second team’s home games will be played at Polo Farm, Canterbury, and The County Ground, Beckenham, with the first four-day home game against local rivals, Surrey Seconds, at the North Kent venue, starting on Monday 17 April. In the T20 home game in this season’s competition, Sussex Seconds visits Polo Farm, on Tuesday 16th May, with two games in the morning and afternoon.
As in the past, the Second Eleven will be a mix of experienced contracted players, triallists, and some of the district’s talented Academy youth.
Min Patel, Head of Talent Pathway at Kents, thinks this season’s Academy cohort will be one of the strongest for some time to come, and they’ll get the occasional chance to make the step up into play.
In the Second Team, part of the group has already enjoyed that experience. There are eight Academy students and Min is looking to see if anyone has the talent and commitment to progress to the first team, as fast bowler Jas Singh did last season, and even international honours, as many have in the past .
We have some really outstanding talented young players coming through the system he said and it will be a great experience in their learning and improving their game if they are able to make the step up to the Second Eleven when they reach the get a chance. It’s a giant leap from Academy cricket to the next stage of their development. The eight Academy players this season are Will Harby, Barney Ford, Duncan Moore, Ekansh Singh, Ben Dawkins, Oliver Curtiss, Vish Parakurama and Joe’s cousin, Jaydn Denly.
During the season, the Second XI will also have a number of top quality friendlies, including hosting the South Asian Cricket Academy, playing against a number of provincial teams in a mini-tour.
They have a three-pronged approach to addressing the inequalities in today’s professional game. There is a four-day match against the SACA starting on Monday 5 June, at a venue to be confirmed, and a 50 over match against the same opponents, at the County Ground, Beckenham, on Thursday 27 July.
A team from Jersey will once again be welcome visitors to the County Ground, Beckenham, for T20 matches on Monday 12th June and Tuesday 13th June. There will also be a 50 Over friendly against Essex Seconds, at Beckenham on Friday 28th July.
So there’s plenty of first-class Second XI cricket on display at the two venues and entry is free for all matches.
By Peter Burrowes

|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
