43 things learned while making the fantasy football projections for 2023





If you don’t already know, I’m the human being who makes the fantasy football player projections here at ESPN. While some would swear that the projection numbers are fully automated or randomly generated, I can assure you they are not. I have a lengthy process with a combination of statistical calculations and subjective input. The latter is where this piece really comes in handy. To kick off each NFL season, I go team by team, thoroughly analyzing historical league, team, coach, and player trends. From there, I generate player-level projected dropback, carry, and target shares for each player. I recently completed that process and – as I have done for years – took notes. Below are my observations, as well as a brief application to fantasy football in 2023. Be sure to check out our sortable player projection pageas well as my detailed 2023 NFL Projection PDF Guidewhich is routinely updated throughout the low season. 1. The Cardinals ran a fast-paced offense that lasted all four seasons of the Kliff Kingsbury/Kyler Murray era. However, Kevin Stefanski has called a slow attack that has leaned heavily towards the run during all four of his full seasons as a playcaller. New Arizona playcaller Drew Petzing worked under Stefanski throughout that run, and it’s likely he’ll bring at least some elements of Stefanski’s style to the desert. This could lead to more runs called and fewer offensive shots for Murray (who is recovering from a torn ACL and could miss some games early in the season) and the Cardinals offense. 2. Cardinals RB James Conner is entering his seventh NFL season and has yet to appear in 100% of his team’s games in one regular season. He’s missed at least two games each year, including four in 2022. Conner finished the 2022 season with eight straight top-20 fantasy weeks, and he’s been in the top 10 in fantasy PPG each of the past two seasons, but it’s fair to expect the 28-year-old to miss some action again in 2023. 3. Falcons TE Kyle Pitts averaged a huge target share of 28% last season. That followed only Mark Andrews for tops between tight ends. Coach Arthur Smith has called the plays for four seasons and all four of his tight end units had target share in the 25-29% range. Even with Jonnu Smith reunited with his old playcaller, Pitts should have no trouble getting close to the position leaders in goals this season. I know last year was tough, but it fits the profile of an intriguing post-hype sleeper very well. Hey, don’t roll your eyes at me!

