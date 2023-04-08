Sports
Olczyk: What Seattle Kraken does right is huge in playoff hockey
In their second year of existence the Seattle Kraken are playoff tied.
With Seattle’s 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, the Kraken clinched the Stanley Cup Playoffs a year after finishing with the third-worst record in the NHL.
Seattle Kraken clinch first playoff berth, defeating Coyotes 4-2
While there’s clearly a lot of excitement over the Kraken’s performance, team broadcaster Eddie Olczyk told Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy on Thursday that playoff hockey is a “different animal.”
A big part of playoff hockey is goalkeeping. And while Phillip Grubauer and Martin Jones have done enough for the Kraken to advance to the postseason, neither have a .900+ save percentage this season.
“If you understand that you are a goalkeeper, you have a chance to win,” said Olczyk. “It doesn’t matter who you play against.”
Olcyzk said lower-ranked teams can often cause more setbacks in hockey than in other sports, largely because of goaltending. But beyond that, there’s one part of the Kraken game that could bode well in a postseason run, Olczyk said.
“For me, playoff hockey is about managing momentum swings, and it’s how you manage the center of the ice. And it’s the only strength of this team, the Kraken, that they really master the game,” he said. “If they play well, they control the center of the ice… If they really get that done, whether they have the puck or not, they’re in games, and I think playoff hockey is like that.”
There will be times when you “run into it” and have no momentum on your end, Olcyzk said, and getting that momentum back is crucial.
“The first is everyone is saying, ‘Well, you need to get the momentum back on your side.’ Wait a minute. First you have to stop the momentum. You have to stop that tidal wave,” he said. “Now you’ve stopped it, whether it’s a big save or (the opponent) takes a penalty or whatever it is. If you then get it back on your side, what do you do with it… And if you do have it, how do you cash it in?
It all comes down to mastering the center of the ice, which Olczyk believes is a big part of the Kraken game.
“For me, hockey 101 is how they play with and without a puck in the middle of the ice. And if they can,[they]play to their strength because I think it’s one of their strengths,” he said. “Because when they play well, they’re really good at it. And when they struggle, they try forcing things and it’s a battle for them so that’s playoff hockey and you’re going to have to manage those momentum swings very, very often because you just never know when it’s going to happen you just never know when the game or the series is going to change, and what are you going to do with (momentum) when you have it?”
Listen to Bump and Stacy’s full conversation with Olczyk in the podcast below.
Seattle Kraken in Playoffs: Olczyk Breaks Historic Turnaround
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.mynorthwest.com/1752394/olczyk-what-seattle-kraken-do-well-that-is-huge-in-playoff-hockey/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Devon Levi of Buffalo Sabers named best goalie in college hockey
- Men’s tennis plays in their last regular season game at Kennesaw State
- New iPhone 15 exclusives reveal stunning Apple design decisions
- Hear the Tennessee lawmaker’s latest plea before he’s kicked out
- Michigan football picks up dedication from 6-foot-8 four-star OL
- Terriers finish races against Harvard and Brown
- Westlund signs with IK Oskarshamn to play in the Swedish Hockey League
- No. 41 IUP tennis drops to No. 20 Charleston in regional clash
- Watch the moment Tennessee GOP House members oust their Democratic representative.
- Looking for eight first line scrimmage answers
- The Yorkshire cricket club is the latest British team to look for investment in the Middle East
- Clevenger Sets Single Game Assist Record as No. 10 Terps Down Ohio State, 18-7