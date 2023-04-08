Olczyk: What Seattle Kraken does right is huge in playoff hockey

In their second year of existence the Seattle Kraken are playoff tied.

With Seattle’s 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, the Kraken clinched the Stanley Cup Playoffs a year after finishing with the third-worst record in the NHL.

Seattle Kraken clinch first playoff berth, defeating Coyotes 4-2

While there’s clearly a lot of excitement over the Kraken’s performance, team broadcaster Eddie Olczyk told Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy on Thursday that playoff hockey is a “different animal.”

A big part of playoff hockey is goalkeeping. And while Phillip Grubauer and Martin Jones have done enough for the Kraken to advance to the postseason, neither have a .900+ save percentage this season.

“If you understand that you are a goalkeeper, you have a chance to win,” said Olczyk. “It doesn’t matter who you play against.”

Olcyzk said lower-ranked teams can often cause more setbacks in hockey than in other sports, largely because of goaltending. But beyond that, there’s one part of the Kraken game that could bode well in a postseason run, Olczyk said.

“For me, playoff hockey is about managing momentum swings, and it’s how you manage the center of the ice. And it’s the only strength of this team, the Kraken, that they really master the game,” he said. “If they play well, they control the center of the ice… If they really get that done, whether they have the puck or not, they’re in games, and I think playoff hockey is like that.”

There will be times when you “run into it” and have no momentum on your end, Olcyzk said, and getting that momentum back is crucial.

“The first is everyone is saying, ‘Well, you need to get the momentum back on your side.’ Wait a minute. First you have to stop the momentum. You have to stop that tidal wave,” he said. “Now you’ve stopped it, whether it’s a big save or (the opponent) takes a penalty or whatever it is. If you then get it back on your side, what do you do with it… And if you do have it, how do you cash it in?

It all comes down to mastering the center of the ice, which Olczyk believes is a big part of the Kraken game.

“For me, hockey 101 is how they play with and without a puck in the middle of the ice. And if they can,[they]play to their strength because I think it’s one of their strengths,” he said. “Because when they play well, they’re really good at it. And when they struggle, they try forcing things and it’s a battle for them so that’s playoff hockey and you’re going to have to manage those momentum swings very, very often because you just never know when it’s going to happen you just never know when the game or the series is going to change, and what are you going to do with (momentum) when you have it?”

Listen to Bump and Stacy’s full conversation with Olczyk in the podcast below.

Seattle Kraken in Playoffs: Olczyk Breaks Historic Turnaround

Follow @TheBGustafson