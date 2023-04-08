The Indian Premier League is a brilliant thing but kills Test Cricket | IPL

The is not the beginning. Well it is. Though it never really feels that way. The County Championship gained momentum this week in a way that always seems startling, that for all its peaks of life always feels a bit like death.

Here it is now coming out of the semi-annual gloom, that familiar scene of white on mulchy green, the long shadows of spring, with a sense from Old Trafford to Cardiff to Chester-Le-Street of something happening just below the daily noise, from scorecards to about to think, skittish runs, gallows humour, newspaper pictures of shapes wearing triple jerseys against awkward steel and plastic stands.

This is nothing new. Everyone knows that county cricket turned into a Larkin poem some time ago; all the shadows, meadows, carved choirs and that feeling of a very English kind of disappearance, intersected with throbbing life. Yorkshire is in turmoil. Yorkshire is about to go bankrupt. But Yorkshire is also 283 for three and a 20-year-old from York floats and skims the ball around Headingley in the April sun because life still goes on.

Speaking of which, on the same day Somerset was washed out against Warwickshire with no ball bowled (moist outfield), something else happened 5,000 miles away. There has never been anything like a daytime IPL match in cricket. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore was the ninth game of 74 at this year’s expanded tournament, just another note in the schedule. In case it was one of those occasions that just seemed to be dripping with event glamour, colors flowing into one another, the air thick with a constant noise.

Early on, David Willey drove a pitch-kissing in-nipper onto Venkatesh Iyers’ center stump, then spun around like a kitten chasing a mosquito swarm as the spot dissolved around him. And when I saw this happen, it was impossible not to feel a glimmer of hope for this strange, ever-evolving sport.

Back in England, the Ashes will soon be upon us, five Tests in six weeks with the promise of renewal and fresh eyes. Despite all the death-in-life stuff of an April start, this is still the start of something. But it is also the beginning of the end. It’s tempting to glaze over a bit when someone starts talking about Test Cricket ending. This is a sport that thrives on dying, which seems to have died, with a strong sense of theatre, since the day it was born. But this thing is actually happening now. That ice shelf is really breaking right in front of us. Welcome to the last big summer of Tests.

Just have a look at the future tour program. From February 2027 to mid-2031 there will be six combined white ball World Cups and five IPLs. In the same four-year period, only six five test series will take place anywhere in the world. South Africa has only scheduled two series of three tests between now and 2031, when Kagiso Rabada will be 35.

Quetta Gladiators Will Smeed retired from red-ball cricket without playing one. Photo: Arif Ali/AFP/Getty Images

India still likes a five test series, although only against England and Australia, and only the shotgun back-to-back series. The Ashes will continue to navigate through this, completing its evolution into a kind of Ryder Cups-esque event, propped up by its gray pound earnings, the sporting equivalent of all-inclusive cruise vacations to the Norwegian fjords or those ads for beige stretchy chinos in the back the Sunday papers.

And of course there will be other Tests played, but these are mostly two-game affairs, undercooked or absent players, obsolete specialists dying out. There is no energy, no market forces, no publicity, no gravity pulling the talent pool from crickets to the red ball product. What we’ve got here is controlled decay, Testcricket treated like the block of flats that the council let decay until finally it has every excuse to cut its losses and bring the whole thing down.

Significantly, therefore, the IPL now completely overlaps with the England domestic season, which has expanded into a six-month block of global competitions. This source of energy already powers every structure below it. It is present in the way coaching is done at the most basic level, there in the way England players are already turning down the chance of an ODI cap to play in franchise competitions. Will Smeed, who will make a great living playing polo sixes with a mallet in the stands, has quit Red Ball Cricket because he’s never played a game of Red Ball Cricket, because, frankly, only one of these things on the future seems.

This is not meant to be the usual story of decline, of the good is all over, the bad is coming. The IPL is a brilliant thing and a gift to the sport. T20 at that level, although by no means is a game of excitingly refined skills at any level. A day after RCB v KKR, there was a chance to see Sanju Samson smash the ball over cover with an impossibly graceful sense of ease. It’s the destructive hunger that feels alarming, the sense in the major franchise leagues that all other forms should be swallowed rather than fed or accommodated.

skip previous newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for our writers’ thoughts on the biggest stories and a roundup of the week’s action Enter your email address Enter your email address To register “,”styles”:” “,”newsletterId”:”the-spin”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you The Spin every week”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service to apply. after newsletter promotion

Even now the IPL casts a shadow over the axis. Ben Stokes opens the bowling when, quite frankly, he should have his knee on the chaise longue. Steve Smith refines his Dukes ball technique by providing Indian TV commentary.

And what kind of market forces are actually at work here? It’s truly amazing that from a standing start, the IPL is the second richest TV sports product in the world, second only to the NFL. The IPL lasts for two months and is not cut outside of India and some other countries. None of the teams has any global value. How can the thing Jimmy Neesham plays for eight weeks be more valuable than the thing Lionel Messi plays for eight months?

The total commitment that the sporting nationalism of two billion people entails. Above all, this is a format specially designed to absorb advertising, reimagining cricket as a billboard, present even in the things that the TV commentators say. Is this the right way to evolve sport?

Who knows what an Ashes will look like in four years, how vital the whole experience will feel. So enjoy those six weeks from June to July, suck the sweetness out. It already feels a bit like the last of something.