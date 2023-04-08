Comprehensive DI football recruiting model recommended

The Division I Football Oversight Committee recommends a comprehensive recruiting model for the sport to the Division I Council. The council will meet on April 12 and 13.

If approved, the amendments would become law and, with the exception of a recommendation for the evaluation of an on-campus football championship, would take effect Aug. 1. The on-campus FCS recommendation was scheduled to go into effect on June 1.

The comprehensive football recruiting model would change FBS and FCS recruiting calendars; adjust the first date to send recruitment materials, electronic correspondence and telephone calls; allow off-campus face-to-face contact with high school students; reduce off-campus recruiting activities; and, in the football championship subdivision, modify on-campus evaluations.

Jean Gee, the chair of the Comprehensive Recruiting Review Subcommittee and senior associate athletics director for student affairs and compliance in Montana, said the group has been gathering responses from across the Division I football community for more than a year with three specific goals in mind.

“We wanted to maintain and strengthen the scholastic recruiting model for football, prioritize the coach’s work-life balance and focus on current student-athletes and rules that are enforceable and auditable, and also create transparency in the hiring process,” said Gee . “The subcommittee developed these recommendations through regular and numerous meetings, reviewing member feedback from various constituents, and working with FBS and FCS conferences.”

Changes to the recruiting calendar in both the Football Bowl Subdivision and FCS include:

Schools would have 33 evaluation days (42 for U.S. service academies) during the months of September, October, and November, at the discretion of the school. Only authorized off-campus recruiters could visit a prospective student-athlete’s educational facility and on only one calendar day during this period.

The Monday of the week in which the start date of the regular signing period of the National Letter of Intent falls through the first Sunday in March would be a dead period.

For U.S. service academies, the Friday immediately following the first date for the regular National Letter of Intent signing period through the first Sunday in March would be a quiet period.

At the discretion of the membership school, coaches would have 140 recruiting days (180 for U.S. service academies) from April 15 through the Saturday preceding Memorial Day for a contact period.

The Sunday before Memorial Day and the following three calendar days would be a dead period.

The recruiting package would also standardize the date of the first opportunity for schools to initiate a phone call with an individual (or their family members) or send recruiting materials and electronic correspondence. June 15 at the end of a prospect’s sophomore year of high school would be the first date that one of these activities could take place. The recommendation also removes restrictions on the number of phone calls an institution may initiate. Once a school is allowed to initiate a phone call with an individual, there is no limit on the number of calls the school may initiate with that individual.

In addition to the hiring calendar recommendations and the first date for calling or sending recruiting materials or electronic correspondence, the model also changes the first opportunity for off-campus contact with prospects:

Off-campus recruiting contacts could not be made with an individual (or the individual’s family members) before January 1 of the individual’s senior year of high school.

A school would be limited to eight in-person off-campus contacts with a prospective student-athlete and the prospect’s family members for the prospect’s junior and senior years combined.

Contact could only take place once a week.

Contacts that take place during the prospective student-athlete’s first year of high school can only take place at the prospective student-athlete’s educational institution.

Schools would be allowed a maximum of two off-campus contacts during the January contact period of a prospective student-athlete’s freshman year of high school. A school would also be allowed one off-campus contact during the spring contact period of a prospective student-athlete’s freshman year of high school.

The head football coach could make only one off-campus contact during the prospective student-athlete’s freshman year and one off-campus contact during the prospective student-athlete’s senior year in high school with a prospective student or their family members. The model does not change the off-campus recruiting ban of FBS head coaches during the spring contact period.

The model includes one recommendation unique to FCS: the ability to conduct an on-campus evaluation with a prospective student-athlete, provided specific conditions are met:

The prospect is a high school junior, high school senior, two-year college transfer, or four-year college transfer.

The on-campus evaluation should be conducted during an unofficial visit after the prospect’s school season has ended.

The on-campus evaluation must take place in the month of June.

Before participating in an on-campus evaluation, a prospect must undergo a medical exam or evaluation conducted by or under the supervision of a primary care physician or team physician. A nurse practitioner whose state medical license permits independent practice under the supervision of a physician may complete the medical examination without the supervision of a physician. The examination or evaluation should include a sickle cell solubility test unless documented results of a previous test are provided to the school.

The medical exam or medical evaluation must be completed either within six months prior to participation in the on-campus evaluation or within six months prior to the prospective student-athlete’s first participation in off-season training, competition or conditioning activities during the immediately completed season. decreased. In addition, the medical exam or evaluation may be performed by a school’s regular team physician or other designated physician as part of the on-campus evaluation.

On-campus assessment activities should not exceed one hour; all activities must be contactless; the prospect must not wear protective equipment; and only authorized off-campus recruiters are allowed to conduct the on-campus evaluation.

Individuals whose responsibilities include video recording may be present at the on-campus assessment, but not conduct it.

To allow FCS schools to conduct on-campus assessments in June, the Football Oversight Committee recommends that this part of the model go into effect on June 1.

“The model gives coaches extra time on campus to focus on developing current student-athletes,” said PattyViverito, vice chair of the Division I Football Oversight Committee and Commissioner of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. “This was developed with input from coaches, student-athletes, and campus and conference football administrators.”

Like Viverito, Isaac Vance, a graduate football student athlete at Kent State, participated in the process as a member of the Football Oversight Committee and the Comprehensive Recruiting Review Subcommittee.

“This new recruiting model recommendation will benefit all current and prospective student-athletes, as well as coaches,” said Vance. “These recommendations were developed by the FOC through countless meetings, surveys and incredible collaboration, including the Division I Football Oversight Student-Athlete Connection Group.”

The Football Oversight Committee will continue to discuss and evaluate the FBS and FCS recruiting rules even if the recommended model is adopted by the NCAA Division I Council next week.

“As we are in a time of profound change, it is important to continue to update our recruiting model to adapt to this new landscape,” said Todd Berry, executive director of the American Football Coaches Association and an ex officio member of the Division I. Football Oversight Committee. “This model is a reflection of months of collaboration between the AFCA, the NCAA and the NCAA membership. These are the first steps to modernize our model with the continued realization that more needs to be done.”