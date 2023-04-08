Sports
Peoria Rivermen hockey reaches lease with Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA It’s not perfect and there’s still a long way to go, but the Peoria Rivermen And Peoria Civic Center took a big step Friday to get on the same page and on the same side and assured that there will be pro hockey in Peoria after this season.
The 41-year-old professional hockey franchise agreed on a one-year lease plus a team-held option for a second year with the Civic Center to keep the Southern Professional Hockey League team on the ice at Carver Arena through 2024-25.
“This is two more years of Rivermen hockey, and we’re thrilled to say that,” said Rivermen minority owner Bart Rogers. “It gives us time to continue working together on a longer rental contract. We needed that time. We can now continue with our business operations.”
Rogers further said in a joint statement released Friday morning by the Rivermen and Civic Center:
Being part of the Peoria hockey community is at the heart of the Peoria Rivermen culture and we were thrilled to renew with the Peoria Civic Center, continue longstanding discussions and defend our title. We were grateful for the planned renovations to Carver Arena and the investments made by the Peoria Civic Center Authority, the City of Peoria and the State of Illinois to enhance the fan and team experience. We look forward to working with and supporting the Peoria Civic Center management team and their dedicated staff as they build exciting, fan-centric experiences at Carver Arena.
Civic Center Authority Chairman Yvonne Greer-Batton said, “I am pleased that our negotiating teams have reached an agreement in principle with the Peoria Rivermen. This agreement demonstrates the willingness of both parties to keep Rivermen hockey in Peoria in a way that Rivermen, their fans, the Civic Center and the community at large.”
Background:Rivermen rent talks continue as fans and the city council wait, watch
The two-year extension is an agreement in principle and is scheduled for approval by the Peoria Civic Center Authority at its April 27 meeting.
“I’m glad we got a deal, but I think we have more work to do,” said Peoria City Councilman Denis Cyr, who introduced the financing plan that secured $20.5 million for the Civic Center to build a shortage of facility renovations. with the expectation that the ice-making equipment would be replaced and a long-term lease would be signed with the team. ‘The municipality is looking for a five-year lease, not one-to-one. There’s more to do here.
“What we have now isn’t everything we’re looking for, but it gives us some time and it’s a big step in the right direction. It’s a positive step.”
The Rivermen will begin their final two regular season games at #1 SPHL Carver Arena on Friday and Saturday and prepare to defend their championship.
Following Friday’s announcement, the team launched a season ticket and corporate support campaign for next season.
‘Bigger than sports’:Rivermen players speak out over rental issues with Peoria Civic Center
What’s the best case scenario?
The Rivermen would like a five-year deal, but the two parties are just not there yet. The team had to continue its sales efforts for the 2023-24 SPHL season and allow the league to add them to the planning process, while the Civic Center had to meet expectations of a lease with the head tenant of the City Council of Peoria when the latter approved $20.5 million last month to help with long-awaited repairs and renovations at the facility.
Below this is a new ice factory, replacing the factory that is at least 30 years old and is believed to be in its final phase.
The PCCA and Rivermen will continue discussions on a long-term lease agreement that will run alongside renovations to the arena, including an upgrade to the ice machine used to create the Rivermen playing surface, according to the release. The Civic Center is also moving forward with upgrades to the scoreboard, sound system and seats.
“The intent of this agreement,” the press release reads, “is to give the parties sufficient time to consider planning a successful long-term relationship.”
The city council watches patiently
Zach Oyler was just re-elected to his seat on the Peoria City Council this week and has had a strong voice pushing for a long-term lease between the Rivermen and the Peoria Civic Center.
“The Rivermen property asked for this (shorter) lease to allow time to work out a longer-term deal,” Oyler said. “I would definitely like to see them do a five-year deal. I’m really happy to see them work this out, very relieved.
“Rivermen hockey is part of a good quality of life that we have in Peoria. My intention is to stay involved in this process, we want it done. And I’ll be in four years when this comes up again.” .”
More reaction on Friday afternoon:
Rik Edgar, general manager of PCC: This agreement comes just as the first-place Rivermen enter the SPHL playoffs to defend their hold on the Presidents Cup. We applaud them and look forward to welcoming playoff-bound Rivermen fans to the Carver Arena.
Peoria City Councilman Chuck Grayeb: “This is a huge asset to our city and downtown. Downtown is experiencing a renaissance and this is another people magnet and attraction to our community. Forward, Peoria Rivermen!”
Tim Riggenbach, Peoria City Councilman: “I’m just thrilled that they were able to come together and reach this agreement after we provided the money they (the Civic Center) needed for repairs.”
Peoria City Councilwoman Denise Jackson: “I’m thrilled that we were able to reach an agreement to keep the Rivemen in the River City. They’re part of a long sporting tradition and I’m excited. I know the fans are excited too. So hey, go Rivermen. “
Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist and writes about Bradley men’s basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the sports column Cleve In The Eve for pjstar.com. He can be reached at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.
Journal Star reporter Andy Kravetz contributed to this story.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pjstar.com/story/sports/nhl/rivermen/2023/04/07/peoria-rivermen-hockey-lease-agreement-peoria-civic-center-2023-24/70092355007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Devon Levi of Buffalo Sabers named best goalie in college hockey
- Men’s tennis plays in their last regular season game at Kennesaw State
- New iPhone 15 exclusives reveal stunning Apple design decisions
- Hear the Tennessee lawmaker’s latest plea before he’s kicked out
- Michigan football picks up dedication from 6-foot-8 four-star OL
- Terriers finish races against Harvard and Brown
- Westlund signs with IK Oskarshamn to play in the Swedish Hockey League
- No. 41 IUP tennis drops to No. 20 Charleston in regional clash
- Watch the moment Tennessee GOP House members oust their Democratic representative.
- Looking for eight first line scrimmage answers
- The Yorkshire cricket club is the latest British team to look for investment in the Middle East
- Clevenger Sets Single Game Assist Record as No. 10 Terps Down Ohio State, 18-7