Peoria Rivermen hockey reaches lease with Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA It’s not perfect and there’s still a long way to go, but the Peoria Rivermen And Peoria Civic Center took a big step Friday to get on the same page and on the same side and assured that there will be pro hockey in Peoria after this season.

The 41-year-old professional hockey franchise agreed on a one-year lease plus a team-held option for a second year with the Civic Center to keep the Southern Professional Hockey League team on the ice at Carver Arena through 2024-25.

“This is two more years of Rivermen hockey, and we’re thrilled to say that,” said Rivermen minority owner Bart Rogers. “It gives us time to continue working together on a longer rental contract. We needed that time. We can now continue with our business operations.”

Rogers further said in a joint statement released Friday morning by the Rivermen and Civic Center:

Being part of the Peoria hockey community is at the heart of the Peoria Rivermen culture and we were thrilled to renew with the Peoria Civic Center, continue longstanding discussions and defend our title. We were grateful for the planned renovations to Carver Arena and the investments made by the Peoria Civic Center Authority, the City of Peoria and the State of Illinois to enhance the fan and team experience. We look forward to working with and supporting the Peoria Civic Center management team and their dedicated staff as they build exciting, fan-centric experiences at Carver Arena.

Civic Center Authority Chairman Yvonne Greer-Batton said, “I am pleased that our negotiating teams have reached an agreement in principle with the Peoria Rivermen. This agreement demonstrates the willingness of both parties to keep Rivermen hockey in Peoria in a way that Rivermen, their fans, the Civic Center and the community at large.”

The two-year extension is an agreement in principle and is scheduled for approval by the Peoria Civic Center Authority at its April 27 meeting.

“I’m glad we got a deal, but I think we have more work to do,” said Peoria City Councilman Denis Cyr, who introduced the financing plan that secured $20.5 million for the Civic Center to build a shortage of facility renovations. with the expectation that the ice-making equipment would be replaced and a long-term lease would be signed with the team. ‘The municipality is looking for a five-year lease, not one-to-one. There’s more to do here.

“What we have now isn’t everything we’re looking for, but it gives us some time and it’s a big step in the right direction. It’s a positive step.”

The Rivermen will begin their final two regular season games at #1 SPHL Carver Arena on Friday and Saturday and prepare to defend their championship.

Following Friday’s announcement, the team launched a season ticket and corporate support campaign for next season.

What’s the best case scenario?

The Rivermen would like a five-year deal, but the two parties are just not there yet. The team had to continue its sales efforts for the 2023-24 SPHL season and allow the league to add them to the planning process, while the Civic Center had to meet expectations of a lease with the head tenant of the City Council of Peoria when the latter approved $20.5 million last month to help with long-awaited repairs and renovations at the facility.

Below this is a new ice factory, replacing the factory that is at least 30 years old and is believed to be in its final phase.

The PCCA and Rivermen will continue discussions on a long-term lease agreement that will run alongside renovations to the arena, including an upgrade to the ice machine used to create the Rivermen playing surface, according to the release. The Civic Center is also moving forward with upgrades to the scoreboard, sound system and seats.

“The intent of this agreement,” the press release reads, “is to give the parties sufficient time to consider planning a successful long-term relationship.”

The city council watches patiently

Zach Oyler was just re-elected to his seat on the Peoria City Council this week and has had a strong voice pushing for a long-term lease between the Rivermen and the Peoria Civic Center.

“The Rivermen property asked for this (shorter) lease to allow time to work out a longer-term deal,” Oyler said. “I would definitely like to see them do a five-year deal. I’m really happy to see them work this out, very relieved.

“Rivermen hockey is part of a good quality of life that we have in Peoria. My intention is to stay involved in this process, we want it done. And I’ll be in four years when this comes up again.” .”

More reaction on Friday afternoon:

Rik Edgar, general manager of PCC: This agreement comes just as the first-place Rivermen enter the SPHL playoffs to defend their hold on the Presidents Cup. We applaud them and look forward to welcoming playoff-bound Rivermen fans to the Carver Arena.

Peoria City Councilman Chuck Grayeb: “This is a huge asset to our city and downtown. Downtown is experiencing a renaissance and this is another people magnet and attraction to our community. Forward, Peoria Rivermen!”

Tim Riggenbach, Peoria City Councilman: “I’m just thrilled that they were able to come together and reach this agreement after we provided the money they (the Civic Center) needed for repairs.”

Peoria City Councilwoman Denise Jackson: “I’m thrilled that we were able to reach an agreement to keep the Rivemen in the River City. They’re part of a long sporting tradition and I’m excited. I know the fans are excited too. So hey, go Rivermen. “

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist and writes about Bradley men’s basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the sports column Cleve In The Eve for pjstar.com. He can be reached at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.

Journal Star reporter Andy Kravetz contributed to this story.