



Next game: at Penn State 13-04-2023 | 8:00 pm Big Ten Network April 13 (Thu) / 8:00 PM bee Penn state COLLEGE PARK, MD Junior Eloise Clevenger set the single-game Maryland assist record with eight assists as she led No. 10 Maryland to a dominant 18-7 victory over Ohio State at SECU Stadium on Saturday. “I’m so proud of our team after a tough week,” said head coach Kathy Reese . “To come away with three conference wins in seven days, to see the contributions of so many different people on our roster and to play probably the most complete game of our season, I hope our whole team is proud too. “ Clevengerbroke current Volunteer Assistant CoachAlex Aust’s record seven assists at UMBCon March 5, 2013. Clevenger recorded her eighth assist on Saturday Victoria Hensh second goal of the game with 3:06 left in the fourth quarter. She not only broke the single-game assist record, but also set a new career record for single-season assists as she now has 37 for the Terps this season. Maryland started Saturday’s game as red hot as it ended, jumping to a 4-1 lead early in the first quarter thanks to goals from four different players: Hensh, Clevenger, Hannah Leubecker And Shannon Smith . The Terps then scored eight straight goals after Ohio State cut the lead to 4–3, taking an 11–3 halftime lead and scoring their 10th goal within the first 20 minutes of play. Leubecker had a hat-trick in the first quarter alone, her fifth of the season, and scored four goals in the win after starting the second half with a goal. In the first half, three Terps scored multiple goals, including her, Smith and Cori Edmondson , who scored two consecutive goals in the second quarter to score three goals in total, her eighth hat-trick of the season. Leubecker’s four goals now earn her 30 this season, her third straight 30-goal season for Maryland.Smith had a two-goal first half and a two-goal second half, breaking her career in one game as she scored four goals in the win. Maryland capped off an exceptional home performance with a 6-1 run from 3:31 in the third quarter to 3:06 in the fourth quarter. The Terps dominated on offense, beating Ohio State, 32-16 overall and 27-13 in shots on target. Maryland also won the draw control battle, 19-10. Maryland ends its Big Ten home slate at 3-0. The Terps have never lost a Big Ten home game and are under 17 seasons Kathy Reese never lost a conference (Big Ten/ACC) home game. Abort the action Maryland started off with a 4-1 run to start the game, with Hensh and Clevenger leading the way to score and Leubecker and Smith following after Ohio State scored to make it 2-1.

The Terps led 7–3 after the first quarter and finished 3–0 up as Smith scored her second of the game and Leubecker recorded a hat-trick and scored twice in the final minute of the quarter.

Maryland beat Ohio State 4–0 in the second quarter and jumped out to an 11–3 lead at halftime as Edmondson got on the board for the first time, scoring twice, and two more Terps, May and Thomas, scoring.

Leubecker’s fourth of the game to start the third quarter ended an 8-0 Terps run as the Terps led 12-3 at the time.

Smith tied her career high with her third goal of the game with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter, stopping a 2–0 Ohio State run.

Maryland scored three of its last four goals in the third quarter as Edmondson scored her third of the game and her eighth hat-trick of the season to give the Terps a 15–6 lead.

The Terps scored the first three goals in the fourth quarter, including the record-breaker for Clevenger, her eighth assist of the game on Hensh’s second goal to make it 18–6. Ohio State tacked on the final goal of the game with 2:11 remaining in regulation. By the numbers 4: Saturday goals for Smith set a new career high for the junior.

8: Edmondson recorded her eighth hat-trick of the season for the Terps on Saturday.

9: Number of consecutive wins for Maryland after Saturday’s victory over Ohio State.

9: Number of consecutive games with 10+ goals for the Terps. They are 9-0 in that play.

30: Goals for Leubecker this season after four goals on Saturday.

Goals for Leubecker this season after four goals on Saturday. 37: Assists this season for Clevenger after a performance of eight assists on Saturday. Next one The Terps head out for their final two games of the season, starting at 8 p.m. Thursday in State College, Pennsylvania against No. 17 Penn State. The game will be broadcast on B1G Network.

