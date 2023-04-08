Sports
The Yorkshire cricket club is the latest British team to look for investment in the Middle East
England’s Yorkshire County Cricket Club is seeking refinancing from Middle Eastern investors according to reports this week, as the Gulf states increase their shares and interest in British sports clubs.
“Much of the target investor pool is based in the United Arab Emirates and India, with additional names from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar,” the club’s consulting firm Grant Thornton told Reuters on Wednesday. The company added that investments from family offices, private equity and sovereign wealth funds are all assessed as potential sources of refinancing.
The Yorkshire club recently made headlines when a former player, Azeem Rafiq, accused him of being the target of racism from his teammates. However, the Cricket Disciplinary Commission cleared those players last week after finding “inconsistencies” in the evidence submitted.
Middle Eastern investors have increased their presence in British sports franchises. In football, a handful of English Premier League teams have owners or investors from the Middle East. For example, UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan bought Manchester City in 2008 through the Abu Dhabi United Group.
In 2021, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund bought an 80% stake in Newcastle United. More recently, Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has emerged as the favorite to buy Manchester United.
In February, the Financial Times reported that Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi was planning to make a bid for North London side Tottenham Hotspur. The club has denied the approach. The Athletic reported in January that MSP Sports Capital, Najafi’s company, was also interested in buying a minority stake in Everton.
In addition, the brand names of Emirates airlines Emirates and Etihad appear on the football shirts of Arsenal and Manchester City, who have even named their stadiums after them as part of their sponsorship.
In addition to investment, hosting sporting events has also given Middle Eastern countries soft power and economic diversification away from energy and oil. The government of Qatar predicted last June that hosting the FIFA World Cup would pump $17 billion into the economy of the Gulf countries by the end of 2022.
Jordan Thompson what a catch!!!!
#YorkshireFamily pic.twitter.com/woCdLxwBGG
Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) April 7, 2023
Neil Joyce, CEO and co-founder of The CLV Group, told Al-Monitor that the bulk of investment in the Middle East will go to short-form cricket, a version of the sport with teams of just six players instead from the usual 11. He said this was due to both its franchise character and the appeal of a wider audience among both traditional and new cricket audiences.
Simon Chadwick, a professor of sports and geopolitical economics at Skema Business School in Paris, told Al-Monitor: “There is no doubt that there is a symbiosis between the Gulf and English cricket, which is perhaps due in large part to the large South Asian community living in places like Qatar.
Indeed, cricket is regularly watched and played in the Gulf, which has become a destination for international tournaments. Dubai now serves as the home ground for the International Cricket Council and Pakistan has played test matches in the region. Chadwick added: “England, for its part, remains one of cricket’s spiritual homes, albeit with some challenges ahead, particularly what happens to traditional, five-day county matches.
But the shorter forms, he continued, draw large crowds, lucrative sponsorship deals and big TV contracts. This suggests interesting times ahead for cricket, if the right funding and management are in place.
Experts believe this growing Middle Eastern interest in British sports teams will continue, although there may also be competition from investors elsewhere.
As a backdrop to all this, it’s also worth bearing in mind that in the United States, South Asian migrants are also behind a growing interest in cricket. This suggests there are even more global opportunities for cricket, Chadwick said.
Joyce expects to see increased efforts to monetize the global cricket fanbase. “U.S. private equity firms have redoubled their efforts in these areas,” he said, “and purely from an investment perspective, we would be surprised if investments in the Middle East did not follow suit.
