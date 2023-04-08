Looking for eight first line scrimmage answers





alabama football will have its first scrimmage of the 2023 season at Bryant-Denny on Friday. As usual, the scrimmage will be closed to the public and the media. Nick Saban will provide a scrimmage review. Saban’s comments may provide valuable insight, but of course they’re nowhere near full disclosure. Usually a few intrepid souls with special access will carefully share observations through bulletin boards. All Alabama football fans have questions we’d love to see answered. Not that a first spring scrimmage will be final. But as an indication of what might follow during the rest of Spring and Fall Camp, any insight is greatly appreciated. With enough effort, I could probably come up with 20 or more questions that I believe are key to a successful 2023 Alabama Crimson Tide season. Eight questions will suffice for now. Alabama Football Spring Scrimmage Questions The key to quarterback competition is Jalen Milroe’s added skill in downfield throws. Milroe completed 58.5% of his 53 passes last season. A large number of those completions were less than 20 meters. It was much less effective on longer casts. Last season, Crimson Tide receivers may have been part of the problem, but Milroe needs to become more effective on passes beyond 20 yards and show that he is a consistent threat beyond 30 yards. Last season, 38, FBS QBs average eight or more yards per attempt. Bryce Young, despite his shoulder problem, averaged 8.76 meters. Jalen Milroe averaged 5.6 meters. Will any of the freshman QBs show signs of challenging for a QB2 role this fall? The QB room is believed to be in great shape with Milroe and Ty Simpson. But an injury to Milroe or Simpson would mean Eli Holstein or Dylan Lonergan could be one game away from QB1. Can any of the freshmen develop fast enough to perform in such a situation? There is regular buzz about new Tide wide receiver, Malik Benson. Could he be the explosive, deeply threatening man Alabama football missed last season? Speaking of player buzz, is freshman Caleb Downs worth a starting role at safety? Downs has been compared to Minkah Fitzpatrick. Some Alabama football fans believe Terrion Arnold would be an excellent safety. Instead, he’s a cornerback opposite Kool-Aid McKinstry. How much has Arnold improved from last season? With Deontae Lawson coming out of the spring, who’s stepping up as inside linebacker leaders? Assuming Seth McLaughlin, Tyler Booker, JC Latham and Elijah Pritchett are likely forwards, which of Darrian Dalcourt, TJ Ferguson II and Kadyn Proctor has the best chance of starting at guard? Or could Dalcourt at Center beat McLaughlin? It is unlikely that much will be learned about the starters from the offensive line to the scrimmages at fall camp. Will the first scrimmage show an extensive use of tight ends in the passing game? Fans wonder if transfer CJ Dippre and Amari Niblack will find key roles in Tommy Rees’ play-calling. The scrimmage will be situational rather than a game format. No stats are normally released, although Nick Saban may be throwing out some tidbits. No amount of clues obtained will completely answer any of the eight questions.

