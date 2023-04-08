Michigan football picks up dedication from 6-foot-8 four-star OL





Kansas City (Missouri) Rockhurst 2024 four-star offensive lineman Andrew Sprague visited Ann Arbor last Saturday for Michigan’s spring game. On Friday, he joined the Wolverines recruiting class and announced his commitment in a social media post while thanking family, coaches and his faith. The 6-foot-8, 290-pounder has 30 reported offerings and named its top 10 schools on March 23, a list that includes Penn State, USC, Oregon, LSU, Stanford, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Nebraska and Missouri. According to the 247Sports Composite system, he is ranked the No. 160 overall prospect and No. 9 offensive tackle in the country. Michigan offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore led the charge in Sprague’s recruiting. Prototype tackle frame, 247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu wrote in his reconnaissance report. Basketball player who showed really good coordination and skill on the court as a sophomore. Filling out his junior year in football, he grew more in his body and began to become an even more dominant force. He finishes his blocks and plays with aggression. Has a firm bend for a taller man. Can still work on his footwork and overall explosiveness. Has a lot of raw power and is evolving in the right direction, judging by the progress made between his sophomore and junior years. Any tackle side is a possibility at the moment, although he has played more on the left at the moment and is comfortable there. With Sprague’s verbal pledge, Michigan moved to No. 2 in the national rankings with 11 pledges. Four have come since March 21, including top-100 recruits in quarterback Jadyn Davis and running back Jordan Marshall. Sprague becomes the third offensive linemen in the class, joining four-star linemen Luke Hamilton (ranked No. 340 overall) and three-star tackle Ben Roebuck (ranked No. 457).

