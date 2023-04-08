



Cambridge, Mass.– The Harvard-Yale team topped the Oxford-Cambridge team in the 126th meeting between the four universities for the biennial HYOC meeting with combined team scores of 25-8. On the men’s side, HY won 12-6 and on the women’s side, HY won 13-4. With this victory, HY has won every game since 1993: 14 in a row. Harvard wins Alexander Kolesnikoff set a school and meet record to lead in the NCAA with a winning throw of 20.69 m (67′ 10.75″) in the shot put.

The Crimson also topped the podium in the women's hammer throw, with Stephanie Ratcliffe take first place with a throw of 67.16 m (220′ 4″) and Cammy Garabian second with a throw of 57.37 m (168′ 6″).

Anastasia Retsa cleared 4.20 m (13′ 9.25″) in the pole vault as the event was moved indoors due to high winds on the outdoor track. Her clearance sets a new indoor school record for the Crimson.

Daniel Falod set a new personal best in the men's triple jump, jumping 15.80 m (51′ 10″) to move to 11th in the nation and inches closer to the Harvard record.

Reed Pryor equaled Otervik by taking home a Crimson title in the men's steeplechase, winning the race in 9:07.94.

Josefina Biernacki took first place in the 100 m hurdles with a time of 14.07, beating competitors from the Achilles Club of Oxford-Cambridge.

Victoria Bossong made her 400m debut at the HYOC meeting this outdoor season, running 55.23 to win the event.

Jacklynn Okereke led an entire lap from the outside track in the women's 400 meters hurdles, winning the race in a time of 1:02.82.

As with her 1500m race earlier in the day, Ramsden took control from the first few strides of the 5000m and set a new personal best of 16:08.27 to win the race by nearly 15 seconds.

The Crimson men swept the 5000 meters to end the day's individual running events Graham Blanks took first place in 14:07.67 followed by Acer Iverson And Ben Rose .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocrimson.com/news/2023/4/8/track-field-harvard-yale-tops-oxford-cambridge-25-8-as-crimson-host-historic-hyoc-meet.aspx

