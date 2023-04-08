Jack Edwards implies officials prefer Maple Leafs





Longtime NESN and Boston Bruins TV play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards again caused a stir on social media during the Bruins’ 2-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. With NESN’s rights to broadcast Boston Bruins games this season expiring after the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, maybe the controversial Edwards now wants to chirp as much as possible? Well, on Thursday night the chirp targets were umpires Francis Charron and Tom Chmielewski. There is a conspiracy among NHL fans and based on Edwards’ comments Thursday, including in the media, it is clear that the NHL is in favor of the Toronto maple leaves and wants them to win more than other NHL teams. After all, Toronto is the self-proclaimed ‘Mecca of hockey’ and some believe the league will do whatever it takes to help the legendary Original 6 franchise break their 56-year Stanley Cup drought. While Boston Bruins winger AJ Greer served a two-minute minor and ten-minute misconduct for starts, along with a five-minute major for battling Maple Leafs forward Sam Lafferty 14:33 into the first period, NESN color man Andy was Brickley respectfully disagrees with Greer getting the instigator. “I thought Greer was doing it the right way,” Brickley opined. “Yes, he’s the first one there and he wants to react to the hit, but I thought he’d lost Lafferty’s fight and [Lafferty] accepted. To me that is not an instigator.” Edwards then suggested that the call was a result of favoritism for the Maple Leafs. “Well it’s Toronto,” Edwards joked with a sarcastic chuckle followed by a laugh from Brickley. Note: This puck writer wholeheartedly agrees with Brickley’s assessment, but not with Edward’s implication that the umpires are giving Toronto a power play because they favor them. “…well, it’s Toronto” Jack Edwards is a threat pic.twitter.com/FXhta5RkRk — Ah yes, the leaves (@LeafsAllDayy) April 6, 2023 However, the oft-controversial Boston Bruins play-by-play man and Bruins fan favorite wasn’t done yet. Early in the second period, Edwards erupted: “One shot on target for the ref. As if they don’t help Toronto enough.” Then, as so often, Brickley did his best to bring in the impassioned Edwards. “Oh calm down now,” said the former Boston Bruins winger. Maple Leafs fans and Jack Edwards haters around the NHL were outraged by his comments, but let’s face it, it will only spice up the rivalry. It’s just a shame that when the Boston Bruins and Maple Leafs meet in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Edwards and Brickley won’t be on the call for the Black and Gold.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bostonhockeynow.com/2023/04/07/boston-bruins-jack-edwards-implies-officials-favor-maple-leafs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos