Sports
Michigan Hockey falls again in Frozen Four
Another Frozen Fouranother heartbreak for the Michigan Wolverines.
Michigan went down 5-2 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Thursday night and their season came to a screeching halt in Tampa Bay. Despite trailing by three goals in the final, the match was a high-octane mayhem going into the final period in a dead end.
The first period was chaotic and frantic for the entire 20 minutes. Michigan came out tight and the nerves were like blood in the water for this veteran Quinnipiac team.
Fresh off an expired power play, the Bobcats kept up the pressure in their offensive zone and eventually scored a rebound off the back of Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo. Just over five minutes into the game, Quinnipiac led 1-0. Less than 90 seconds later, however, it was already equal.
Quinnipiac’s goal seemingly shook the nerves out of the Wolverines and the young team got to work looking for the tying goal. Freshman defenseman Seamus Casey took it upon himself as he drove and swerved from the tip to the threshold, burying the tying goal.
Casey’s electric goal set the Wolverines on fire and the up-and-down game continued. Unfortunately, this style got the best of an over-aggressive Luke Hughes, who inadvertently opened the door for the Bobcats again.
Slightly out of position beyond the offensive blue line, Hughes was unable to catch up with the Quinnipiac breakaway, who restored a one-goal lead with 8:39 left in the period.
Michigan would generate scoring opportunities, but nothing came of it. In the net, Portillo made three huge saves to keep this a one-goal game after the first period.
In the second, Michigan finally got its back check to help Portillo. The breathtaking pace continued and after several near chances, the Wolverines finally came through.
Seemingly to make amends for his earlier mistake, Hughes knifed through the middle of the Quinnipiac defense to find All-Galaxy forward Adam Fantilli in the right circle, who unleashed a nuclear blast to tie the game at two apiece.
The tying goal charged up the Wolverines, who would largely control the rest of the period. Although no more goals were scored, Michigan continued to build momentum until the buzzer.
Most expected Michigan to pull away in the final frame, but instead Quinnipiac got on the board quickly in the third period. Less than 90 seconds into the period, the Bobcats hit ANOTHER rebound into the net off the back of Portillo.
To his credit, the Wolverines didn’t panic and kept putting pressure on Quinnipiac. Several scoring opportunities developed, including Eric Ciccolini hitting the crossbar on a power play. However, the Wolverines could not find their third tying goal of the game.
With about seven minutes left and Quinnipiac’s clock running, a Bobcats defenseman drowsily threw a puck at the net from the blue line. Portillo was caught off guard by the puck dump and the shot sailed over his left shoulder and into the net to put the Bobcats up 4-2.
Quinnipiac would add an empty netter for insurance and end the season for the Wolverines. The Bobcats will play against Minnesota for the National Championship on Saturday night.
Portillo was on his head at times, but also made some uncharacteristic blunders that ultimately cost the Wolverines. Offensively, Michigan struggled with the Bobcats’ defensive effort, hitting the crossbar twice for good measure.
For the second consecutive year, despite an overwhelming talent advantage, the Wolverines could not get past an experienced team in the Frozen Four, and the title drought will extend for a 26th year.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.maizenbrew.com/23672882/michigan-wolverines-hockey-falls-in-the-frozen-four-quinnipiac-bobcats-for-the-second-year-2023
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Bobcats crowned 2023 National Champions
- Tallia Storm stuns in a see-through dress as she shows off her amazing figure
- Baidu sues Apple and app developers over fake Ernie bot app
- China ignores Russia in its economic rivalry with the West, says Canadian expert
- Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- 3.1-magnitude earthquake strikes just outside Healdsburg – East Bay Times
- Russia threatens to end grain deal
- US deploys guided missile submarine amid tensions with Iran
- Dominic Thiem & Nicolas Massu Announce Split | ATP tour
- Sam Simmonds vs. Frans Malherbe ends in brutal fashion
- Free Fire Redemption Code: Garena Free Fire Max Redemption Code.Know how to redeem and earn in-game rewards
- Jailbreak AI chatbots are tech’s new pastime