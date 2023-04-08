Michigan Hockey falls again in Frozen Four

Another Frozen Fouranother heartbreak for the Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan went down 5-2 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Thursday night and their season came to a screeching halt in Tampa Bay. Despite trailing by three goals in the final, the match was a high-octane mayhem going into the final period in a dead end.

The first period was chaotic and frantic for the entire 20 minutes. Michigan came out tight and the nerves were like blood in the water for this veteran Quinnipiac team.

Fresh off an expired power play, the Bobcats kept up the pressure in their offensive zone and eventually scored a rebound off the back of Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo. Just over five minutes into the game, Quinnipiac led 1-0. Less than 90 seconds later, however, it was already equal.

Quinnipiac’s goal seemingly shook the nerves out of the Wolverines and the young team got to work looking for the tying goal. Freshman defenseman Seamus Casey took it upon himself as he drove and swerved from the tip to the threshold, burying the tying goal.

Casey’s electric goal set the Wolverines on fire and the up-and-down game continued. Unfortunately, this style got the best of an over-aggressive Luke Hughes, who inadvertently opened the door for the Bobcats again.

Slightly out of position beyond the offensive blue line, Hughes was unable to catch up with the Quinnipiac breakaway, who restored a one-goal lead with 8:39 left in the period.

Michigan would generate scoring opportunities, but nothing came of it. In the net, Portillo made three huge saves to keep this a one-goal game after the first period.

In the second, Michigan finally got its back check to help Portillo. The breathtaking pace continued and after several near chances, the Wolverines finally came through.

Seemingly to make amends for his earlier mistake, Hughes knifed through the middle of the Quinnipiac defense to find All-Galaxy forward Adam Fantilli in the right circle, who unleashed a nuclear blast to tie the game at two apiece.

The tying goal charged up the Wolverines, who would largely control the rest of the period. Although no more goals were scored, Michigan continued to build momentum until the buzzer.

Most expected Michigan to pull away in the final frame, but instead Quinnipiac got on the board quickly in the third period. Less than 90 seconds into the period, the Bobcats hit ANOTHER rebound into the net off the back of Portillo.

To his credit, the Wolverines didn’t panic and kept putting pressure on Quinnipiac. Several scoring opportunities developed, including Eric Ciccolini hitting the crossbar on a power play. However, the Wolverines could not find their third tying goal of the game.

With about seven minutes left and Quinnipiac’s clock running, a Bobcats defenseman drowsily threw a puck at the net from the blue line. Portillo was caught off guard by the puck dump and the shot sailed over his left shoulder and into the net to put the Bobcats up 4-2.

Quinnipiac would add an empty netter for insurance and end the season for the Wolverines. The Bobcats will play against Minnesota for the National Championship on Saturday night.

Portillo was on his head at times, but also made some uncharacteristic blunders that ultimately cost the Wolverines. Offensively, Michigan struggled with the Bobcats’ defensive effort, hitting the crossbar twice for good measure.

For the second consecutive year, despite an overwhelming talent advantage, the Wolverines could not get past an experienced team in the Frozen Four, and the title drought will extend for a 26th year.