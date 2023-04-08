Men’s Track & Field is second in Tri-Meet





TROY, NY – In a tri-encounter with Bates College and Tufts University at Harkness Track & Field, the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s team had six winners and nine runners-up on the day. Tufts won by 74 points, the Engineers earned 69 and the Bobcats collected 49. RPI had a win in vaults, the pole vault and throws, and three on track. Matt Lecky won in the 800 by almost three seconds as the duo of Mitchell Dailey And Vincent Simonetti were 1-2 in the 5000. In fact, the Engineers had the top six finishers in the event, which Dailey won in 15:03.09. The runner-up in the 1500 was also Rensselaer’s axle Cor Kennedy clocked a time of 3:57.30. To round out the day on the track, the victorious 4×400 team of Donovan Myrick , Liam Peak , rahul maharjan And Domenick Rayleonard . The foursome finished in 3:24.74 to beat a Tufts squad who crossed in 3:28.90. Myrick had previously finished second in the 200 and as part of the 4×100 team. Cortez Garrett was also on the runner-up 4×100 unit, running a 42.77, missing out on the win by 0.26. The freshman also placed second in the 100 hurdles and the 400 hurdles. Graduated student Josh Cohen had a win and a second alone when he captured the discus and placed second in the hammer throw. Joey Hinckley won the pole vault (4.25) and Yathin Vemula won the high jump (2.00). Second place in the jumps were Owen Haas in the long and Ngawang Ghongwatsang in the triple.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rpiathletics.com/news/2023/4/8/mens-track-and-field-mens-track-field-is-second-in-tri-meet.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related