Milestones achieved in victory over La Salle





Next game: at George Washington 15-04-2023 | 1 O’CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON Apr 15 (Sat) / 1pm bee George Washington Richmond, Va. – The University of Richmond women’s lacrosse team took the 18-6 victory over La Salle on Saturday, capitalizing on milestone achievements for two key veterans. With the game leading Richmond 6–3 at the half, they improved on both sides of the ball after the break, allowing only 3 La Salle goals and scoring 12 own goals in the second half. Arden Tierney completed two of those grades for herself and the program. With 5 points coming from 2 goals and 3 assists, Tierney surpassed 200 career points, now at 204. With 17 tie checks in the win, Tierney also reclaimed her spot in Richmond’s history books as she set up the new one-season draw check program. record to 122 (previously set by Caroline Queally in 2018 at 107). With 3 games left in the regular season and a hopeful off-season, Tierney looks set to continue improving her stats. Lindsay Frank gained 3 points from 2 goals and 1 assist for 200 career points. With this feat to her credit, she was also able to successfully play the defensive side of the field with 5 tie checks, 3 ground balls and a force turnover. Colleen Quinn proved on offense as she found the back of the net 6 times out of just 8 shots, shooting .750 in the game. Her shooting percentage is now at .632 per year, which is one of the best averages on the team. She is the third highest scorer for the Spiders this season, as the sophomore now has 53 points a year, right behind veterans Tierney (59) and Frank (56). Grace Muldon contributed heavily to the win with 5 points coming off 2 goals and 3 assists. Ali Suskind , Sophia DiCenso , Mary Margaret Quinn , Alex Morton , Maggie Jordan And Leah Kenny all ended with individual goals, adding to the 6 other Richmond scores. Emily Blower adds another win to her resume as she scored 5 saves and allowed only 4 goals. Her record now improves to 6-1. Next, the Spiders will travel to Washington, DC to face George Washington at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.

