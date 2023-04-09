No. 2 USC unleashes 5-0 sweep over Utes to close out Pac-12 North Invitational





Women’s Beach Volleyball | April 8, 2023 STANFORD, California The No. 2-ranked USC beach volleyball team (21-1) collected its eighth sweep of the season in a 5-0 victory over Utah (7-19) to complete the Pac-12 North Invitational at Stanford’s Sand Hill Courts on Saturday. close , April 8. The Women of Troy extend their active win streak to 11 consecutive duals, the eighth longest win streak in program history. USC improves to 6-0 in all-time encounters with Utah and goes to 16-2 all-time on the farm. The Women of Troy improved to an all-time 114-0 against unranked enemies and recorded the team’s 137th all-time 5-0 sweep. The Trojans’ all-time record now stands at 299-49 and is poised to become the first ever program to record 300 wins. The courts ended in reverse order, starting with the No. 5 pair of graduates from the Trojans Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope And Bailey Showalter who kicked things off with a 21-16, 21-10 victory over Azure McOmber and Sonja Wessel. One position up, graduate Jenna Johnson and freshmen Gabriel Walker knocked out Sydney Jacinto and Kylie Pitzak in three sets, 18-21, 21-16, 15-7, to put USC ahead 2-0 in the dual. Team Madison got the tiebreaker on lane three, as they graduatedMadison Shieldsand freshmen Madison White went fast for a 21-6, 21-8 win over Grace Andrews and Chloe Narancich for their 11th consecutive win. Shields-White is now 16-5 on the year. USC earned its fourth point of the day from the No. 2 ranking among twin seniors Audrey Nurse And Nicole Nurse went 21-10, 21-14 over Abby Karich and Bella Vezzani to improve to 18-3 on the season. The Nourses picked up their 80th career win as a pair. They are the third USC couple ever to reach that milestoneKelly ClausAndSarah Hughes(147 wins from 2015-17) andNicoletta MartinAndAlice Wheeler(91 wins from 2014-16). The sweep was complete when the Trojans’ junior duo of Megan Kraft And Delay Maple went 21-9, 21-9 over Katie McAlister and Amaya Messier at the No. 1 ranking to improve to 15-1 on the season. The Trojans are on the road again next weekend (April 14-15) at the Center of Effort Challenge hosted by Cal Poly at the Swanson Beach Volleyball Complex in San Luis Obispo, California. USC will face No. 7 Loyola Marymount, No. 3 Florida State and No. 12 Long Beach State in pool games and then play a final based on pool finish. For more information on the USC beach volleyball team, a full schedule and results, visit USCtrojans.com/beach. Fans of the Women of Troy can follow the team on Instagram and on Twitter @USCBeach. When. 2 USC def. Utah, 5-0 Pac-12 North Invitational

Sand Hill Courts Stanford, California

Saturday April 8, 2023

RECORDS:USC (21-1), Utah (7-19)

1. Megan KRAFT/Delaynie MAPLE (USC) def. Katie McALISTER/Amaya MESSIER (UTAH); 21-9, 21-9

2. Audrey NOURSE/Nicole NOURSE (USC) def. Abby KARICH/Bella VEZZANI (UTAH); 21-10, 21-14

3. Defeats Madison SHIELDS/Madison WHITE (USC). Grace ANDREWS/Chloe NARANCICH (UTAH); 21-6, 21-8

4. Defeats Jenna JOHNSON/Gabby WALKER (USC). Sydney JACINTO/Kylie PITZAK (UTAH); 18-21, 21-16, 15-7

5. Defeats Ashlyn RASNICK-POPE/Bailey SHOWALTER (USC). Azure McCOMBER/Sonja WESSEL (UTAH); 21-16, 21-10

Order of completion: 5, 4, 3*, 2, 1

