Minnesota vs. Quinnipiac live score, updates, highlights from 2023 NCAA hockey championship game

TAMPA, Fla. This year’s NCAA hockey season comes down to the top two teams in the country as No. 1 Minnesota meets No. 2 Quinnipiac in the Frozen Four championship game at Amalie Arena
Both teams punched their ticket to the title game on Thursday with victories in the semifinals. Defenseman Luke Mittelstatdt’s two goals in the third period led Minnesota to a 6–2 victory over Boston University. Later that night, forward Jacob Quillan’s goals helped Quinnipiac beat Michigan 5–2.
The two programs have topped the rankings throughout the season. The Golden Gophers have the No. 1 offense in the league, averaging 4.2 goals per game, while the Bobcats have the best defense in the nation, averaging just 1.9 goals per game.
Minnesota is aiming for its sixth national championship in program history and its first in 20 years. The Golden Gophers have not lifted the trophy since going back-to-back in 2002 and 2003.
“We just have to play our best hockey,” said Golden Gophers coach Bob Motzko said Friday. “We’ve got the right guys to go to war with, and we’re motivated to get there.”
Quinnipiac is in its third national championship game in the past 10 years, but has not yet achieved the desired result. The Bobcats lost to Yale in 2013 and to North Dakota in 2016, in a game that was also played in Tampa.
“We have to attack Minnesota the same way we attacked Michigan,” said coach Rand Pecknold said Friday. “We have to play offensively and be relentless on the puck and just really hunt.”
The Sporting News provides live updates and highlights from the Minnesota vs. Quinnipiac NCAA hockey championship game Saturday night.
Minnesota vs Quinnipiac score
|1
|2
|3
|OT
|F
|Quinnipiac
|0
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Minnesota
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
Minnesota vs. Quinnipiac live updates, highlights from the 2023 NCAA Hockey Championship
(All times Eastern.)
First period
8:35 PM: Collin Graf gets Quinnipiac’s best look yet in the period, cutting in and ripping a shot through traffic, but Close is up to the task. Not many class A opportunities on either side.
8:29 PM: Lots of frosting in this one. Quinnipiac’s death was worse, but Minnesota’s wasn’t as bright as usual either.
8:22 PM: It’s all Minnesota in the beginning. The Golden Gophers win puck battles and get sustained pressure in the strike zone. Quinnipiac’s passing was sloppy and the team wasn’t as good as usual on the preview. Shots are 5-1 Minnesota with less than nine minutes left.
8:13 PM: GOAL! Minnesota strikes first when John Mittelstadt shoots a loose puck into the crease. A drive to the net by Connor Kurth pulled Perets out of his net and on the cover attempt Mittelstadt slammed it in. The game started after a poor turnover from Quinnipiac defenseman Jayden Lee. Just 4:35 into the championship and the Golden Gophers are in the lead. Minnesota 1, Quinnipiac 0.
GOPHS BEAT FIRST!!!!! @John Mittelstadt TO SCORE!!!
ESPN2#MFrozenFour X @GopherHockey pic.twitter.com/R4pkljhGYx
NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) April 9, 2023
8:08 PM: Quinnipiac kills the Brind’Amour penalty. Excellent work by the Bobcats penalty killers, who never really let the Golden Gophers get into the offensive zone.
8:06 PM: Only two minutes of head contact given to Brind’Amour. Not at all the start Quinnipiac needed against a powerful Minnesota power play.
8:05 PM: Only 21 seconds into the game and the referees watch a penalty action against Quinnipiac striker Skylar Brind’Amour.
8:04 PM: Puck is out and the National Championship is in progress.
Foreplay
7:50 PM: This is how the two sides line up tonight.
How Minnesota and Quinnipiac line up for the national championship tonight pic.twitter.com/DNfD5CgHgQ
Patrick Donnelly (@PatDonn12) April 8, 2023
7:40 PM: The difference in NHL draft talent is evident on these two sides. Minnesota has 14 NHL draft picks, including first-round picks in Logan Cooley, Jimmy Snuggerud, and Ryan Chesley. Meanwhile, Quinnipiac only has a total of three draft picks on his team.
7:25 PM: The projected starters in the grid tonight are Justen Close for Minnesota and Yaniv Perets for Quinnipiac. Perets is 33-4-3 with a 1.48 GAA (first in nation) and .932 SV% (second in nation) while Close is 26-9-1 this year with a 1.99 GAA and .928 SV% (both fourth in nation) ).
7:05 PM: Quinnipiac and Minnesota have only played each other once before in any capacity. That game came in December 2000, when the Golden Gophers beat the Bobcats 11-2.
19:00: Both teams arrive at the Amalie Arena looking for a National Championship win. Minnesota has a 29-9-1 record this year, while Quinnipiac has an impressive 33-4-3 mark.
Welcome to the National Championship #BobcatNation X #MFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/x9Z6SkDbF4
Quinnipiac Men’s Ice Hockey (@QU_MIH) April 8, 2023
Well taken care of. Stylish. Finished.#PrideOnIce pic.twitter.com/ClxqVsupul
Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) April 8, 2023
Start time Minnesota vs. Quinnipiac
The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
What channel is Minnesota vs. Quinnipiac today?
- TV channel (US): ESPN2
Every Frozen Four game will be broadcast on ESPN2, including the championship game.
The game cannot be viewed on TV in Canada.
How Minnesota vs. Quinnipiac live streaming
- Live stream (US): ESPN+, Fubo
- Live stream (Canada): TSN+
For those looking to stream Frozen Four games, they are available on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.
Fans can also stream the event Fubo. Fubo has ESPN and ESPN2 and also offers a free trialso hockey fans who tune in to the main broadcast can use the streaming service throughout the tournament.
Canadian viewers can stream the championship game on TSN+.
Where is the Frozen Four 2023?
- Place: Tampa, Fla.
- Location: Amalie Arena
This year’s Frozen Four is down south. The NCAA men’s hockey tournament plays its final three games in Tampa, Fla.
Amalie Arena will host the 2023 Frozen Four, the home arena of the NHL’s Lightning. This is the venue’s third time hosting the event; the 2012 and 2016 Frozen Fours also took place at the arena.
Minnesota v Quinnipiac odds
- Minnesota: -1.5 (+136)
- Quinnipiac: +1.5 (-192)
- O/U: 6.0
Minnesota enters national championship favorite over Quinnipiac, according to Sports Interaction.
|
