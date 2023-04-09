



This Easter weekend marks a milestone for sportsmen: for the first time, an official table tennis match will take place in a hall classified as a historic monument: the village hall of the town hall of the 15th arrondissement. The largest Art Deco municipal complex in Paris, following the formula of Mayor Philippe Goujon (LR), this magnificent monumental space is decorated with a ceiling painted by Octave Denis Victor Guillonnet in 1928, restored in 2011, an ode to industry, science and the doctor: a nude of angels flutters between the flower garlands Usually used for consultation meetings and, since the Covid, town council meetings, the village hall therefore hosts the 15th century Olympic Games until Sunday evening, organized by the 15th century table tennis association (ATT XV, 170 members) in anticipation of Paris 2024 Olympic Games An Olympic discipline since 1988, the eight Olympic and Paralympic table tennis events of the Olympic Games take place in the 15th arrondissement, in the Parc des Expositions, emphasizes Philippe Goujon. A beautiful and impressive place This Saturday morning, 14 boys and girls aged 10 to 18 competed individually under the encouragement of a hundred family members in the youth relaxation tournament. On Saturday afternoon, 32 young league players competed in teams of two. This Sunday there is room for the 22 adults who start the competition in mixed teams of two. This tournament, for young people and adults, is now approved by the French Table Tennis Federation (FFTT), explains Jean-Louis Bourgeas, co-founder and president of ATT XV. “Playing table tennis in this beautiful place where some are married is impressive, but it didn’t distract me,” says Sacha Oualid, 13, winner of the individual youth tournament who received the trophy from the mayor of the 15th century. During practice before taking part in the afternoon duet competition with Adam, Alban confides: It’s super nice here, it’s stylish! At first you would rather look at the ceiling than at the table! After the friendly and spectacular match played at the end of the morning by Mathieu de Saintilan, table tennis player who could represent France at the Olympic Games and Jean-Michel Fan, coach of the ATT XV, Gilles Erb, the president of the French table tennis federation (FFTT), remembers: Ping pong is an extremely popular and fun sport activity that allows all ages to fight against a sedentary lifestyle and get France moving!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.leparisien.fr/paris-75/paris-2024-du-tennis-de-table-dans-la-salle-des-fetes-art-deco-en-attendant-les-jo-08-04-2023-BWNSVDPAPNCRZBALNTAK5NTIPM.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

