



Next game: Virginia 15-04-2023 | 12 o'clock ESPNU April 15 (Sat) / 12 noon Virginia SOUTH BIGHT, Ind. Second-seeded Notre Dame defeated Duke in the second quarter and never gave up en route to a 17-12 victory over the top-ranked Blue Devils in men's ACC lacrosse action Saturday afternoon at a sold-out Arlotta Stadium. The Blue Devils go to 10-2 overall and 3-1 in ACC play, while Notre Dame improves to 8-1 and 2-1 against league foes. Battling Irish stars Chris Kavanagh and Pat Kavanagh combined for eight goals and five assists for 13 points in the win. Dyson Williams led all Duke scorers with three goals. How it happened Duke opened the scoring with a senior goal Grant Mitchell at the door. The country's top two teams traded goals with Duke rookie over the next 12 minutes charles balsamo throwing one past Liam Entenmann with 59 seconds left to put the Blue Devils ahead at the first break, 3–2.

The second quarter was all Fighting Irish as they defeated Duke 7-1 to take a 9-4 lead in the locker room. The Blue Devils were held goalless at 10:58 and down to just six shots in the 15 minutes.

Chris Kavanagh and Pat Kavanagh combined for four goals and three assists in the run-up.

Notre Dame picked up where it left off in the third quarter, scoring 35 seconds into the period for a six-goal lead.

The Blue Devils responded with back-to-back goals away Garrett Leadmon And Brennan O’Neill to bring Duke back in four, but the Fighting Irish refused to stop answering with back-to-back counts for another six-goal lead, 12–6. Leadmon finished the game with a goal and an assist.

The Blue Devils responded with back-to-back goals away Garrett Leadmon And Brennan O'Neill to bring Duke back in four, but the Fighting Irish refused to stop answering with back-to-back counts for another six-goal lead, 12–6. Leadmon finished the game with a goal and an assist. Duke found ways to score midway through the third inning to cut the lead to three, 12-9, with 4:33 left to play. Andrew McAdorey started the sprint with 6:50 on the clock and freshman shortstick middie Aidan Maguire capped it 2:17 later with his second goal of the year. Williams clamped one of his three at noon.

Notre Dame shrank at both ends of the field in the fourth quarter, scoring four goals and holding Duke to just two. The Blue Devils had only nine shots in the fourth quarter.

William Helm finished the game with 10 saves. Notre Dame's Liam Entenmann was outstanding between the pipes with 15 saves. Duke beat the Fighting Irish 41-39 for the match. Duke went 2-of-5 on extra man and Notre Dame was 2-of-3 on man-up. Notes

Dyson Williams scored three goals to take his goalscoring streak to 15 games. He has scored 49 goals in that span, dating from April 14, 2022. His three goals mark his 26th career hat-trick and his eighth of the season.

Brennan O'Neill scored on extra man to extend his goalscoring streak to 21 games. He has 70 goals in the stretch. O'Neill's goal was the 21st of his career and sixth of the season.

duke senior Michael Grogan played on man-down defense, his first game since March 14, 2021, due to injuries in the space of 761 days.

played on man-down defense, his first game since March 14, 2021, due to injuries in the space of 761 days. The 17 goals conceded by the Blue Devils are the most allowed by a Duke team since March 22, 2015, in a 19–7 loss to No. 1 Syracuse.

Duke goes down to 9-7 John Danowski when they are number 1. The Blue Devils are 0-2 against Notre Dame when ranked first nationally.

William Helm made 10 saves to record his seventh double-digit saving performance of the season and 22nd of his career. Next one The Blue Devils return home on April 15 to host ACC foe Virginia. Faceoff is scheduled for noon at Koskinen Stadium on ESPNU.

