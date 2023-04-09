Preview: time to ascend the throne





After a successful pair of victories in San Jose, the Colorado Avalanche headed south on their tour of California to face a much more formidable opponent in the LA kings. Both teams are on the verge of the playoffs with a division title in their sights and something to play for in the final handful of regular season games. The Kings lost to teams they chase in the Edmonton Oilers And Vegas Golden Knights so a win to start the final week of play is crucial for them. The Avalanche must also win for the Dallas stars who are on the heels. The two teas have played some spirited matches in their previous meeting, but the Kings eventually came out on top twice, scoring five goals in each of their victories. This is a low key playoff test for the Avalanche in a tough building to win along the way against a team playing a tough playoff style. Perhaps the two teams will meet again in the future. As always, the main storyline for the defending champions is the injuries and which players will be available for the match. This lineup is expected to be the same, barring any surprises, as Cale Makar and Darren Helm continue to tend to injuries and none of the other injured are expected back. On a much more positive note, the milestone watch continues with Mikko Rantanen now needing just two points to pass 100 and Nathan MacKinnon needing three goals to reach 40 for the second time in his career. Projected Lineup: Evan Rodrigues Nathan MacKinnon Mikko Rantanen Denis Malgin JT Compher Val Nichushkin Andrew Cogliano Lars or Logan O’Connor Ben Meyer’s Alex Newhook Matt Nieto Samuel Girard Devon Toews Jack Johnson Bowen Byram Kurtis MacDermid Erik Johnson After their aforementioned loss, the Kings may be more willing to shake things up leading up to this game, but they too are expected to play with the same healthy players. Anze Kopitar is quietly enjoying a strong season at 35 years old and the best since 2017/18 when he was nominated for the Hart Trophy with MacKinnon. Projected Lineup: Quinton Byfield – Anze Kopitar – Adrian Kempe Trevor Moore – Phillip Danault – Viktor Arvidsson Alex Iafallo – Blake Lizotte – Arthur Kaliyev Carl Grundstrom – Rasmus Kupari – Zack MacEwen Vladislav Gavrikov – Drew Doughty Sean Durzi – Matt Roy Tobias Bjornfot – Sean Walker goalkeepers Going into a back-to-back start, it’s a pretty safe bet that Alexandar Georgiev will start in this match and the Anaheim ducks tilt for one of the backup goaltenders tomorrow night. Pavel Francouz might even be ready to show up by then, but Georgie is holding back for now. For their part, the Kings alternated goaltenders Joonas Korpisalo and Phoenix Copley quite consistently. With Korpisalo taking the loss on their final performance, the tea leaves seem to hint at Copley’s catch-up net.

