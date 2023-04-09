The best summer menswear to beat the heat in 2023 – Robb Report

Summer quickly pulls a man to the extremes of the sartorial spectrum: a tuxedo for a black wedding one day, swimming trunks and a pair of espadrilles the next. But at least those situations come with an easy-to-follow blueprint. It’s the indeterminate occasions between the two — holiday dinners, backyard gatherings, commuting to work in a heat wave — that pose the biggest challenges for dressing in hot weather. The trick is to find items that provide more texture and shine than T-shirts and shorts, but that don’t make you fall over from heatstroke.

LEJ cotton herringbone jacket, about $360; On good account washed Belgian linen shirt, about $430; Berluti linen pleated pants, $990; Tods Suede Espadrilles, $825; Hermes Leather and canvas strap top, $16,000; Lindberg titanium sunglasses, $545. Janelle Jones

Fortunately, after years of increasing informality (spurred first by athleisure, then by the pandemic), today’s menswear market is now flooded with sophisticated, just-shy-of-tailoring options to address the predicament. This is not a case of a technological breakthrough in air-conditioned polyester suits, but rather a return to the shapes, fibers and silhouettes worn by men in the sweltering heat during the most stylish parts of the 20th century. Think lightweight knit polos, open-weave shirts, and pleated, free-fall trousers reminiscent of those worn by Fred Astaire in The Bandwagon— or from Ralph Lauren ads from the 1980s.

Few do better than this contemporary take on elegant summer styling Dust. The New York-based outfitter makes everything from suits to shorts in muted tones and natural fabrications — features that are paramount for this type of light-hearted ware. “T-shirts are a very young invention. Collared half-button shirts have been around for centuries in hot tropical climates,” says designer Agyesh Madan of the brand’s inspiration, which draws from both Eastern and Western cultures. For Spring-Summer 2023, the label offers easy upgrades like breathable cotton basketweave pants and linen shirts in sun-blocking hues including wheat, taupe and seafoam. A large part of the collection is made of silk blend or tropical wool, what Madan calls ‘a very underrated fabric in the summer’. While lightweight wool may seem like an unlikely choice at first glance, Madan says it was common in summer 60 years ago because it can be made almost translucent and is more resilient than cotton.

altea cotton polo, $435; Channels linen and silk pants, $820; Chamula vegetable tanned leather huaraches, $154; Persol metal sunglasses, $363; Arc’teryx Veilance Bucket Hat with Gore-Tex 3L with C-Knit Backer Technology: 30d Nylon Face, $150. Janelle Jones

Stòffa and his stylistic contemporaries, including P. Johnson, Giuliva Heritage, DopeAnd Drake’splus more globally recognized homes such as Brunello Cucinelli And They are clear, also deliver heat-defeating comfort through looser silhouettes. “You don’t find tight clothes in tropical climates,” Madan notes, the simple fact being that items with more room to breathe breathe better. “Having air between the layers on your body can help you cool down — you need that air separation,” says Greg Lellouche of Nobody walks alone, a New York City haberdashery shop that has become a cult favorite for its stock of imported under-the-radar prints. In addition to avoiding the uncomfortable experience that comes when a slim fit meets sweat, more relaxed garments feel less stuffy — literally and figuratively — and thus less formal. While summer shirts are often collared and pants can have sharp creases, a looser fit allows them to fall, crease and move freely, whether worn on stagnant city streets or sun-soaked boardwalks.

To be clear, improving your summer wardrobe doesn’t mean reverting to the tired sartorial decrees of yesteryear, especially the commandment that “men shall not wear shorts.” T-shirts shouldn’t be written off either, though Lellouche notes that a knit style, say one by Camo, a fast-growing label based in Biella, Italy, outperforms the average number of screen-printed cotton jersey. But in both cases, “it’s about what surrounds them,” he says. And if you take the shortcut, make sure you apply the same principles that apply to their legged counterparts, especially when it comes to fit and fabrication — and consider what goes on top. “Shorts should be supported by the right shirt, because of their inherently casual nature,” advises Lellouche. “Then swap your flip-flops and sneakers for a more elevated shoe.”

And since there’s only a limited number of hours you can reasonably walk barefoot on the beach, the right footwear for this “sophisticated casual” aesthetic is the required finishing touch. Whether you’re kicking a lingering flip-flop habit or want to curb your hunger for canvas sneakers, elegant options abound, from leather mules by Todd Snyder x Armando Cabral to Chamula‘s handwoven huaraches. Last summer, No Man Walks Alone debuted with a Moroccan raffia moccasin in collaboration with El Karti, an artisan based in the coastal town of Essaouira, who still stocks it. In fact, it’s a traditional shoe with a woven upper that the retailer has revised with a stacked heel and leather lining for a more loafer-like feel.

“The goal was to apply that look and material to everyday urban summer looks,” says Lellouche. In fact, the more he describes them, the more they sound like a remedy for some summer misfortune—a shoe that works on both ends of the season’s casual wear. And everywhere in between. “You could even wear them to a summer black-tie event and they wouldn’t look out of place,” he says. The same goes for pairing it with swim trunks – and what other style of footwear can pull that trick off?