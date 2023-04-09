The ultimate fantasy cricket platform for cricket fans to monetize their knowledge





Launched during IPL2022, Sportsverse.trade is one of the world’s largest decentralized sports trading platforms. It has taken the web 3 space by storm and has become a reliable and trustworthy player in the fantasy cricket market, thanks to its advanced blockchain technology built on polygon. To start playing on Sportsverse, users can download their Sportsverse app or log in with their social media accounts such as Google, Facebook, Telegram or Instagram. Once logged in, users can own tokens of their favorite team fans, which will be credited to their wallets. There are currently 10 Sportsverse.trade team Fan tokens namely Chennai Sportsverse Cricket (CSVC), Mumbai Sportsverse cricket (MSVC) and from other teams which will represent a user’s support for their chosen favorite t20 cricket team. Sportsverse.trade Team Fan Tokens are also listed on Dextools & Uniswap, a trusted exchange operated by a global community of Web3 enthusiasts and sports fanatics. What sets this platform apart from other betting and fantasy gaming platforms is different from them where winning or losing is decided at the end of the game – sportsverse.trade is based on the decentralized principle of stock trading and functions as a long or short term investment strategy based on the user’s competence and analysis of the game. On the Sportsverse.trade platform, users work on the same philosophy of an investor, who are committed to a company, in the case of the Sportsverse.trade platform – to a team and monetize their loyalty and predictive analytics of the game. Just like in a stock exchange, how the share price is volatile and fluctuates based on supply and demand, based on the news and happenings of the market conditions – company information, company performance and industry parameter, similarly the pricing of the teamfan tokens is also determined by all related news, events or incidents in the specific match and after the match, which affect the token price due to the supply and demand created among the team fan holders. Mohit Goel, founder and CEO of Sportsverse.trade says, “The token price fluctuations are similar to the stock market, where the token owner’s call to buy/sell tokens is based on related news and their own statistical prediction of the game. affect the token price. The general concept of winning and losing in trading applies. Users can win by buying low and selling high. They can also win by holding tokens and waiting for the right time to cash them missing the right call and buying high while selling low can result in losses Fan token holders also have priority access to phygital NFTs launched by our platform which can be redeemed and redeemed for match tickets, sports memorabilia merchandise, Player Meet & Greet and more real-time utilities in the next phase.” India is a cricket mad nation and Sportsverse.trade is the go-to platform for all cricket fans to monetize their knowledge acquired over the years. As a trading platform, it is committed to promoting prudent trading practices, recognizing that trading can lead to losses. Sportsverse.trade will also be on Shardeum, giving away free tokens and mystery gifts to its community users. So don’t just clap and cheer for your favorite cricket team this T20 season, take advantage of smart tardes fueled by your cricket savvy. [Disclaimer: Fantasy sports game may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly. The information contained herein is merely based on parameters including but not limited to players’ past performance & records, players’ fitness & availability, ground conditions, weather conditions, etc. An individual intending to participate in any such fantasy sports game on any platform shall have to use his/her own skill, wisdom & judgement while creating a fantasy team. Accordingly, reader discretion is advised.]

