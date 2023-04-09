Gophers men’s hockey suffers Frozen Four heartbreak in Tampa, loses 3-2 in overtime to Quinnipiac

TAMPA, FL. A Big Ten regular season title for the second year in a row. The No. 1 ranking for most of the season. A second consecutive trip to the Frozen Four. National Coach of the Year. Two of three Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalists. And three first-team All-America selections. The Gophers’ performance was long and impressive in the 2022-2023 season, but they couldn’t tie it all together with a big gold bow on Saturday night.

Jacob Quillan scored on a two-on-one rush 10 seconds into overtime as No. 2 Quinnipiac defeated the top-ranked Gophers 3-2 for his first national championship on Saturday night at Amalie Arena. The Gophers were denied their sixth national championship.

On the winning play, Sam Lipkin hit Quillan with a pass, and Quillan slid the puck around Gophers goaltender Justen Close and into the net, stunning the mostly pro-Minnesota crowd.

John Mittelstadt and Jaxon Nelson scored goals and Close made 27 saves for the Gophers (29-10-1), who led 2-0 in the second period.

Christophe Tellier and Skyler Brind’Amour scored, and goaltender Yaniv Perets made 13 saves for the Bobcats (33-5-3), who played their third national championship game since 2013.

The Gophers went on a power play just 21 seconds into the game when Brind’Amour hit defenseman Mike Koster in the head with an elbow. The play was reviewed and Brind’Amour was awarded a minor for indirect contact with the head instead of a major. Quinnipiac killed the penalty with Perets making two saves off Jimmy Snuggerud.

The Gophers controlled the game early and took a 1–0 lead at 5:35 of the first when Conor Kurth intercepted an errant Bobcats pass at the blue line and skated in only to Perets. As the goalkeeper moved to the right side of the net, Kurth skated around the cage feeding fourth-line center John Mittelstadt into the crease in front of goal.

Quinnipiac didn’t get his first shot on target until 6:53 had passed. The Bobcats continually threw the puck into the Minnesota zone, but the Gophers were there to hit them for the puck.

Quinnipiac began to own the puck and forced Close to make a save on Collin Graf at 4:53 p.m. The first period ended with the Gophers leading 7–3 in shots on target. The Bobcats won 11 of 19 faceoffs in that span.

The Bobcats started the second with more energy, getting three shots on Close in the first two minutes.

However, the Gophers made it 2-0 at 4:24 of the second when Nelson jabbed in a rebound from a shot from defenseman Brock Faber’s point.

Quinnipiac responded on 7:41 of the second to cut the lead to 2-1 when defenseman Zach Metsa sent a pass from the right boards to Tellier in front of the net. Tellier bounced the puck past Close.

Perets kept it a one-goal game at 9:54 of the second with a scoreless save off Aaron Huglen.

The Bobcats got their first power play at 12:12 of the second when Snuggerud was called for tripping. The Gophers killed the penalty and Close made one save.

At 3:32 of the second, the Bobcats had a flurry in front of the Minnesota net on a Gophers turnover, but Close used Desi Burgart’s shot to end the threat.

Quinnipiac had 12 shots on target against the Gophers’ six in the second inning to build a 15–13 lead in 40 minutes.

The Bobcats pinned the Gophers early in the third inning and Close made three saves in the first 1:49 to keep the lead.

The Gophers went on a power play at 3:17 of the third when Brind’Amour was called for hooking, but Quinnipiac killed the penalty.

Quinnipiac’s pressure continued and the Bobcat left the Gophers running around in their zone. A media timeout with 10:54 left gave Minnesota a chance to regroup.

At 8:30 p.m., the Gophers had a two-on-one with Cooley and Snuggerud, but Snuggerud shot high.

After the tired Gophers iced the puck with 6:43 left in the third, Gophers coach Bob Motzko called his timeout to give the stuck players some rest.

The Bobcats went into the power play at 3:08 p.m. when Cooley was called for high sticking, prompting protests from the crowd. Cooley and Sam Lipkin were fighting and Lipkin was holding Cooley’s stick before the call was made.

With 36 seconds left in the power play, Bobcats coach Rand Pecknold pulled Perets for an additional forward. They failed to score on the power play, but Brind’Amour tied the score at 2–2 on a rebound from a Metsa shot at 17:13.