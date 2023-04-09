Georgia football seeks Havoc Makers and Train Wreckers on Defensive Line





ATHENS Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Jalen Carter. Next one? Kirby Smart indicated on Saturday that the Bulldogs may not have another superstar to align with previous dominators on defense this season. Do we have Havoc Makers and Train Wreckers? Smart said, referring to in-house defensive linemen who can interfere with the passer and play support in executing lockdowns. I don’t know if we have. We should try to fabricate that. RELATED: 3 things from Kirby Smart at Saturday’s press conference Georgia’s defensive game plan doesn’t change under Smart as stopping the run remains the No. 1 priority. The Bulldogs led the nation in run defense last season, with just 77.1 yards per game on the ground and 7 rushing touchdowns. For perspective, Tennessee was second in the SEC in run defense, allowing 115.8 yards per game and more than twice as many rushing touchdowns (15). However, Georgia was only seventh in the SEC with 2.33 sacks per game, and the Bulldogs may not have as much traction in that department in 2023. Smart noted on Saturday that the Bulldogs may have to get creative to make sacks with anticipated first-round NFL Draft picks Nolan Smith and Carter moving forward. RELATED: Kirby Smart Talks Second Scrimmage Smith’s lack of experience at the edge/outside linebacker position is well documented. But the lack of a dominant defensive tackle hasn’t been talked about as much, although Smart does see a positive in the position. I think we lost a really good player at that position, but we gained depth because the players who were two and three last year are more ready to play, Smart said. Several players have made progress, Smart said, but he also indicated that there is some concern about returning veterans Nazir Stackhouse and Zion Logue who may be getting complacent. RELATED: Kirby talks crazy plays in Georgia’s first spring scrimmage Christian Miller came along, Tyrone Dawkins came along and plays well, not really interior, but Bear (Alexander) plays better, Smart said. Naz (Stackhouse) and Z-Lo (Logue) have to be careful not to beat the clock, so we challenge them every day, he said. Warren Brinson did a good job and then the young freshmen will be good players, (but) they are not where they need to be right now. Jonathan Jefferson is a kid who has given us depth and plays well on the inside. I feel good about the depth. Stackhouse said earlier this spring that he thinks the D-Line is moving in the right direction. It’s an eye-opener for us guys who aren’t used to the pass rush, Stackhouse said. Some of us guys are one dimensional, so Tray Scott works hard to help us work both ways, stopping the run and rushing the pass, influencing the QB, just being destructive on the field. It’s more of a challenge than a hard one for us because we’ve all been waiting for this opportunity… maximizing our value to move from runstoppers to pass rushers and helping the team in that category. UGA news

