2023 NCAA Hockey Championship: Quinnipiac takes 1st title with OT win vs. Minnesota | News, scores, highlights, stats and rumours

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

With a national championship on the line in overtime, someone had to be the hero. For Jacob Quillan of Qunnipiac, that was his role to fulfill.

Just seconds after the puck dropped in the extra frame, the first national championship to go into overtime since 2011, Sam Lipkin sent a cross-crease pass to Quillan, who shot it into the net to give the Bobcats their first national title . in program history.

“It feels so good,” Quillan said. “The guys have worked so hard all year and this feels great.”

The Golden Gophers struck early after Connor Kurth intercepted a Quinnipiac breakaway pass and attempted an enveloping shot that found John Mittelstadt’s stick, who won a fight and fired the puck into the net.

Nearly a period later, a wide shot from Brock Faber bounced off Jaxon Nelson, who slammed onto the puck and lifted the lead to 2-0. About a minute later, Quinnipiac responded when Zach Metsa fired a cross-crease pass to Cristophe Tellier, who used a one shot to score.

The Bobcats dominated the third period, beating the Gophers 14–2, but couldn’t break through until desperation time when Collin Graf scored on an out-of-corner shot with goalkeeper drawn.

This would bring the game into overtime, where Quillan delivered the dagger.

Based in Hamden, Connecticut, Quinnipiac brings home the second Division I NCAA Championship of the winter season for the state of Connecticut after UConn Men’s Basketball won the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship last Monday.