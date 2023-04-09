A&T Bowling’s NCAA run ends with a loss to Arkansas State





ROCHESTER, NY North Carolina A&T had a big task ahead during Saturday’s second day of the NCAA Rochester Regional. Losing in the second round on Friday left the Aggies bowling team needing three wins at Bowl-A-Roll Lanes to win the Rochester region and go on to play for a national championship in Las Vegas. A&T captured a third of its mission, but didn’t get past the second mission. A&T defeated Sacred Heart 2-1 in Mega Match on Saturday morning. But Arkansas State knocked out the Aggies from the NCAA Tournament 2-0 in Mega Match later in the day to win the Rochester Regional. Entering the NCAA Tournament as the nation’s seventh-ranked team, the Aggies won twice in the region, but went 0-2 against the ASU Red Wolves. The Aggies went down 1-6 to the Red Wolves during the regular season, but their lone victory recently came at the Vanderbilt U Music City Classic. The Aggies took the Red Wolves to all three formats of the Mega Match on Friday before losing in the deciding best-of-seven format, 4-3, to fall into the losers’ league. But A&T had a chance to face its nemesis again, only to lose 1,068-954 in traditional game format to open its rematch against the Red Wolves. Reigning Two-Time Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Bowler of the Year, Melanie Kathen led the Aggies with a total pinfall of 217. Three-time All-MEAC performer and the reigning two-time MEAC Tournament Most Outstanding Bowler, Lauren Tomaszewski added a 210. But the Aggies couldn’t overcome solid performances from Brooklyn Buchanan (237), Faith Welch (235) and Emma Stull (225). In addition, Karli VanDuinen added a total pinfall of 204 to put the Aggies away. The Red Wolves finished the game with a Baker-sized 1,068-954 victory to win the region. Katen’s A&T lineup, Laura Garcia , Maya Aviles , Kate Robb and Tomaszewski lost the first two Baker games by a combined margin of 99 pins, but the Aggies recovered somewhat with a 225-204 win in Game 3. But the Red Wolves were too strong in Game 4, recording a 248 victory -194 to force the Aggies into a Game 5 where they had to bowl flawlessly. It wouldn’t happen if the Red Wolves outsmarted the Aggies 211-204. As a result, the Aggies NCAA season ends at 91-34. But the reigning three-time MEAC champions are still on their way to Las Vegas, April 14-15, to compete in two events sponsored by the United States Bowling Congress (USBC). A month ago, Cristina Acosta and Tomaszewski qualified for the Intercollegiate Singles Championships (ISC) nationals and will play for an individual national title. As a result of winning the Intercollegiate Team Championships (ITC) Dayton (Ohio) Regional last month, the Aggies will compete as a team for the ITC national title in Vegas. The Aggies won the 2015 ITC title. However, A&T started Saturday with hopes of winning the NCAA title. But Sacred Heart opened with a 1-0 lead over A&T by winning the traditional format 1,072-952 despite a 234 pinfall from Katen. Then the Aggies recovered to beat the Pioneers 1,010-976 in Baker format. The Aggies advanced to play the Red Wolves by winning the best-of-seven format 4-1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ncataggies.com/news/2023/4/8/womens-bowling-a-t-bowlings-ncaa-run-ends-with-loss-to-arkansas-state.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related