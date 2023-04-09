Sports
MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Highlights: Chennai Super Kings win by 7 wickets
April 08, 2023
10:50 PM (ACTUAL)
2 more to go
CSK only needs 5 runs from 12 balls
April 08, 2023
10:40 PM (ACTUAL)
CSK needs 23 balls out of 25
Will MI be able to turn the tables?
April 08, 2023
10:39 PM (ACTUAL)
CSK 134/3 (15 overs)
Rayudu and Gaikwad lead Chennai to victory
April 08, 2023
10:37 PM (ACTUAL)
Dude leaves
Kumar Kartikeya rejects Shivam Dube, CSK 3 down
April 08, 2023
10:13 PM (ACTUAL)
Dube, Gaikwad prepared to end things soon for CSK
CSK needs 68 off 64 balls, Dube and Gaikwad take the lead
April 08, 2023
10:07 PM (ACTUAL)
Rahane leaves
Rahane 61 (27) is sent off as Suryakumar catches Piyush Chawla’s ball easily. But he set the momentum for upcoming CSK hitters.
April 08, 2023
10:01 PM (ACTUAL)
Impact player Kartikeya Singh comes on the attack
Kartikeya, who made his IPL debut in 2022, has been called to bowl 7th over
April 08, 2023
9:56 PM (ACTUAL)
It’s the fastest fifty for IPL 2023 from Rahane’s bat
Ajinkya Rahane crushes fastest 50 of IPL 2023 in style. He scored 52 off just 19 balls
April 08, 2023
9:52 PM (ACTUAL)
Milestone warning
Fastest 50 of IPL 2023 is in 20 deliveries, Jos Buttler and Shardul Thakur are the joint toppers. Ajinkya Rahane is at 48(18). Will he score the fastest half century of the season?
April 08, 2023
9:46 PM (ACTUAL)
Ajinkya Rahane on fire
Arshad Khan concedes 23 runs in 4th when Rahane strikes. Here is a summary of the 4th on: 644441
April 08, 2023
9:44 PM (ACTUAL)
Devon Conway leaves
Devon Conway is fired by Behrendorff
April 08, 2023
9:10 PM (ACTUAL)
MI 157/8 (20 overs)
CSK needs 158 runs to win.
April 08, 2023
9:10 PM (ACTUAL)
Here’s a summary of the last time
April 08, 2023
8:56 PM (ACTUAL)
Tushar Deshpande takes his 2nd wicket
Wickets continue to fall for MI as Tim David 31 (22) heads back to the cabin.
April 08, 2023
8:53 PM (ACTUAL)
CSK dominate, MI 7 down
Tristan Stubbs returns to cabin with attempts from Dwaine Pretorius and Ruturaj Gaikwads catches on debutant Sisand Magala’s ball
April 08, 2023
8:37 PM (ACTUAL)
Tilak Verma is dismissed, Jadeja takes 3 wicket
Jadeja finishes his 4th over in style as he dismisses Tilak Verma. Mumbai batters struggle to score runs. With only 4 wickets in hand, will MI be able to put up a decent target?
April 08, 2023
8:21 PM (ACTUAL)
Mumbai Indians in serious trouble
Santner rejects Arshad Khan 2 (4). MI are 5 down and it’s only 10 over. How much does Mumbai score?
April 08, 2023
8:14 PM (ACTUAL)
Jadeja strikes again as Cameron Green leaves
Jadeja takes a brilliant catch to fire Cameron Green. Mumbai Indians are in trouble.
April 08, 2023
8:13 PM (ACTUAL)
Dhoni’s DRS goes in favor of CSK as Suryakumar leaves
Suryakumar Yadav 1 (2) is dismissed while Dhoni takes DRS and Not Out referee’s decision is overturned.
April 08, 2023
8:06 PM (ACTUAL)
Ishan Kishan goes back to the hut
Ravindra Jadeja strikes as he fires Kishan 32 (21) in form
April 08, 2023
20:02 (ACTUAL)
MI 61/1 (after power play)
Green 7 (4) and Kishan 31 (19) led MI to a decent total of 61 after 6 overs.
April 08, 2023
7:59 PM (ACTUAL)
Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan on fire
Kishan and Green stabilized Mumbai’s innings after Rohit’s departure.
April 08, 2023
7:52 PM (ACTUAL)
Rohit Sharma leaves
MI skipper Rohit Sharma 21 (13) is fired because Tushar Deshpande puts a spell on him. Rohit, looking deadly, was blown away by Deshpande’s impressive throw.
April 08, 2023
7:31 PM (ACTUAL)
Rohit, Ishan in Action for Mumbai Indians
MI have started their innings against CSK. Deepak Chahar bowls the first over for CSK.
April 08, 2023
7:30 PM (ACTUAL)
Substitutes
- Mumbai Indians: Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Karthikeya, Nehal Wadhera
- Chennai Super Kings: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ambati Rayudu, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Subhranshu Senapati
April 08, 2023
7:14 PM (ACTUAL)
Chennai Super Kings play XI
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande
April 08, 2023
7:13 PM (ACTUAL)
Mumbai Indians playing XI
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
April 08, 2023
7:08 PM (ACTUAL)
Rohit Sharma during the toss
We would have fielded too. It’s a good pitch to hit and will be a good fight between bat and ball. The mood is up and hopefully we can correct the things we failed to do in Bangalore. One injury – not an injury but just a precaution – Jofra is not playing, but we have other guys to do the work for us. Great feeling to be back in the Wankhede.
April 08, 2023
7:06 PM (ACTUAL)
MS Dhoni during the throw
One of the most memorable locations. Not only because of the win in 2011, but also because of the reception we received after the T20 World Cup 2007. We’ve had some injury concerns. Stokes has an injury. Mo is not doing well and in their place we have Rahane and Pretorius. Also the same team.
April 08, 2023
7:04 PM (ACTUAL)
CSK wins toss
CSK won the coin toss and elected to bowl. It’s time for MI to hit their home ground first.
April 08, 2023
6:53 PM (ACTUAL)
Let’s look at some interesting statistics
April 08, 2023
6:45 PM (ACTUAL)
Weather forecast
The weather will be good in Mumbai on the match day. Humidity can cause players to struggle a bit, but that shouldn’t dampen their spirits. There is no chance of rain.
April 08, 2023
6:45 PM (ACTUAL)
Pitch report
The surface at Wankhede Stadium is known as a feather bed for batters. However, the new ball will threaten the batters and will also have some bounce. Also, dew will play a big role and for the same reason, the location is known for heavy defensive totals.
April 08, 2023
6:44 PM (ACTUAL)
Probably playing XI
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (center), Ishan Kishan (WK), Surykumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Nehal Vadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes/Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
April 08, 2023
6:40 PM (ACTUAL)
Details live streaming
- Where can you watch the MI vs CSK match, the 12th match of IPL 2023, on TV?
The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network
- Where can you watch MI vs CSK, the 12th match of IPL 2023 online?
The match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.
April 08, 2023
6:39 PM (ACTUAL)
Chennai Super Kings full squad
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma
April 08, 2023
6:38 PM (ACTUAL)
Mumbai Indians Full Squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Sandeep Warrier , Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Duan Jansen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Raghav Goyal
