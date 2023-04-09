MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Highlights: Chennai Super Kings win by 7 wickets







10:50 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar 2 more to go CSK only needs 5 runs from 12 balls









10:40 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar CSK needs 23 balls out of 25 Will MI be able to turn the tables?









10:39 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar CSK 134/3 (15 overs) Rayudu and Gaikwad lead Chennai to victory









10:37 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Dude leaves Kumar Kartikeya rejects Shivam Dube, CSK 3 down









10:13 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Dube, Gaikwad prepared to end things soon for CSK CSK needs 68 off 64 balls, Dube and Gaikwad take the lead









10:07 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Rahane leaves Rahane 61 (27) is sent off as Suryakumar catches Piyush Chawla’s ball easily. But he set the momentum for upcoming CSK hitters.









10:01 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Impact player Kartikeya Singh comes on the attack Kartikeya, who made his IPL debut in 2022, has been called to bowl 7th over









9:56 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar It’s the fastest fifty for IPL 2023 from Rahane’s bat Ajinkya Rahane crushes fastest 50 of IPL 2023 in style. He scored 52 off just 19 balls









9:52 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Milestone warning Fastest 50 of IPL 2023 is in 20 deliveries, Jos Buttler and Shardul Thakur are the joint toppers. Ajinkya Rahane is at 48(18). Will he score the fastest half century of the season?









9:46 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Ajinkya Rahane on fire Arshad Khan concedes 23 runs in 4th when Rahane strikes. Here is a summary of the 4th on: 644441









9:44 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Devon Conway leaves Devon Conway is fired by Behrendorff









9:10 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar MI 157/8 (20 overs) CSK needs 158 runs to win.









9:10 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Here’s a summary of the last time









8:56 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Tushar Deshpande takes his 2nd wicket Wickets continue to fall for MI as Tim David 31 (22) heads back to the cabin.









8:53 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar CSK dominate, MI 7 down Tristan Stubbs returns to cabin with attempts from Dwaine Pretorius and Ruturaj Gaikwads catches on debutant Sisand Magala’s ball









8:37 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Tilak Verma is dismissed, Jadeja takes 3 wicket Jadeja finishes his 4th over in style as he dismisses Tilak Verma. Mumbai batters struggle to score runs. With only 4 wickets in hand, will MI be able to put up a decent target?









8:21 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Mumbai Indians in serious trouble Santner rejects Arshad Khan 2 (4). MI are 5 down and it’s only 10 over. How much does Mumbai score?









8:14 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Jadeja strikes again as Cameron Green leaves Jadeja takes a brilliant catch to fire Cameron Green. Mumbai Indians are in trouble.









8:13 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Dhoni’s DRS goes in favor of CSK as Suryakumar leaves Suryakumar Yadav 1 (2) is dismissed while Dhoni takes DRS and Not Out referee’s decision is overturned.









8:06 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Ishan Kishan goes back to the hut Ravindra Jadeja strikes as he fires Kishan 32 (21) in form









20:02 (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar MI 61/1 (after power play) Green 7 (4) and Kishan 31 (19) led MI to a decent total of 61 after 6 overs.









7:59 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan on fire Kishan and Green stabilized Mumbai’s innings after Rohit’s departure.









7:52 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Rohit Sharma leaves MI skipper Rohit Sharma 21 (13) is fired because Tushar Deshpande puts a spell on him. Rohit, looking deadly, was blown away by Deshpande’s impressive throw.









7:31 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Rohit, Ishan in Action for Mumbai Indians MI have started their innings against CSK. Deepak Chahar bowls the first over for CSK.









7:30 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Substitutes Mumbai Indians: Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Karthikeya, Nehal Wadhera

Chennai Super Kings: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ambati Rayudu, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Subhranshu Senapati









7:14 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Chennai Super Kings play XI Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande









7:13 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Mumbai Indians playing XI Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff









7:08 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Rohit Sharma during the toss We would have fielded too. It’s a good pitch to hit and will be a good fight between bat and ball. The mood is up and hopefully we can correct the things we failed to do in Bangalore. One injury – not an injury but just a precaution – Jofra is not playing, but we have other guys to do the work for us. Great feeling to be back in the Wankhede.









7:06 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar MS Dhoni during the throw One of the most memorable locations. Not only because of the win in 2011, but also because of the reception we received after the T20 World Cup 2007. We’ve had some injury concerns. Stokes has an injury. Mo is not doing well and in their place we have Rahane and Pretorius. Also the same team.









7:04 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar CSK wins toss CSK won the coin toss and elected to bowl. It’s time for MI to hit their home ground first.









6:53 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Let’s look at some interesting statistics









6:45 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Weather forecast The weather will be good in Mumbai on the match day. Humidity can cause players to struggle a bit, but that shouldn’t dampen their spirits. There is no chance of rain.









6:45 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Pitch report The surface at Wankhede Stadium is known as a feather bed for batters. However, the new ball will threaten the batters and will also have some bounce. Also, dew will play a big role and for the same reason, the location is known for heavy defensive totals.









6:44 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Probably playing XI Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (center), Ishan Kishan (WK), Surykumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Nehal Vadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes/Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar









6:40 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Details live streaming Where can you watch the MI vs CSK match, the 12th match of IPL 2023, on TV? The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network Where can you watch MI vs CSK, the 12th match of IPL 2023 online? The match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.









6:39 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Chennai Super Kings full squad Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma









6:38 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Mumbai Indians Full Squad Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Sandeep Warrier , Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Duan Jansen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Raghav Goyal









