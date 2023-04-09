Maroon football HC Hugh Freeze favors one QB after A-Day





Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze appeared to favor one specific quarterback at the end of the Tigers’ 2023 A-Day spring game – long talks with reporters about how Robby Ashford “got better” after the April 8 exhibition. “You know, I think Robby’s gotten better,” Freeze said. “He’s really fun to coach. And I think he’s trying to change some things that are — at least my concern — the quarterback and the leader, whether it’s body language or ball safety or your behavior in general, the way you talk the way you talk to your teammates I don’t know if anybody really challenged him with that like I did this spring I think you saw today he’s capable of some plays Thought that he threw a really good seam ball in those conditions I can’t remember if we threw it any more with him. When Freeze talked about Holden Geriner and TJ Finley, Freeze talked about both the good and the bad in their games. “I thought Holden threw some good balls,” Freeze entered before saying, “He missed a few reads on some RPOs, I think. TJ did too. But it’s been that way all spring – some real positives and some inconsistencies the next day, hopefully we still have time to help correct them.” TJ Finley says he needs to talk to Auburn football HC Hugh Freeze when he adds transfer portal QB Finley was noncommittal about staying with Auburn Football in case Freeze signed another quarterback from the transfer portal, expressing the need to have a talk with the Tigers head coach in that scenario. “I won’t know until they bring one in,” said Finley (h/t On3 Sports). “I need to have a talk with Coach Freeze. He said it several times. It’s up in the air whether he likes it or not, that’s his personal decision. I’m going to fight and if I’m not the best, if I’m not the best, I’m going to fight.” Finley was removed as starting quarterback after Week 3 of the 2022 season by former head coach Bryan Harsin. It was shocking to see Finley stay with the program after the coaching change to Freeze, but it sounds like he will be on a different roster at the start of next season.

