Sports
Quinnipiac wins 2023 DI men’s ice hockey national championship from OT winner
TAMPA, Fla. For the first time in program history, Quinnipiac has reached the top of college hockey by beating Minnesota 3-2 in overtime to win the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey National Championship.
Jacob Quillan scored 10 seconds into overtime and put home a forehand-backhand move on a feed from Sam Lipkin (two assists) to win.
It’s unreal, Quillan said. I mean, the guys have put so much blood, sweat and tears into it all year. It’s a dream come true, you know. We’ve got it done. We’re going to celebrate tonight.
It was Quillan’s third goal of the Frozen Four after scoring two goals against Michigan in the semifinals. He finished the tournament with five goals and two assists for seven points in four games.
BOBCATS WIN!!!! BOBCATS ARE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!!!
ESPN2#MFrozenFour X @QU_MIH pic.twitter.com/tN2CjZEJjP
NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) April 9, 2023
It’s a solid game we have, Quillan said of his goal. Lipkin finds the middle. I mean [Zach] Metsa made a nice pass, and then [Lipkin] showed his skill with the backhand sauce. I went back to the other side with it and put it in there.
Collin Graf tied the game with a power play goal with 2:47 in the line after head coach Rand Pecknold pulled Yaniv Perets (13 saves) for the extra forward.
Christophe Tellier also scored for the Bobcats (34-4-3) and Zach Metsa had three assists.
It’s just amazing, said QU head coach Rand Pecknold. Were excited. I am so proud of these guys. Great group. It’s great to see all my alumni in the stands. I can’t even put it into words. I’m having a hard time right now.
The overwork hero Jacob Quillan (@quilly02) went 1-on-1 with @PatDonn12 take home break @QU_MIHfirst-ever national title #MFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/se4tBVkDN8
NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) April 9, 2023
John Mittelstadt and Jaxon Nelson each scored for the Golden Gophers (29-10-1). Justen Close made 27 saves.
Hats off to Quinnipiac, but we were in the right place, said Minnesota coach Bob Motzko. Turn the puck over once [goal against]. The second should never have gone in. You know, that was an unfortunate situation there. So we had a chance.
I mean I’m crushed. We just have a great group. The love in that room and that group I just crushed for them. For all of us.
Mittelstadt opened the scoring just over five minutes into the game. Q’s Jayden Lee flapped on a breakaway pass, and Connor Kurth was there to pounce the ball before sending it forward where Mittelstadt put it.
Nelson doubled the lead in less than five minutes in the second. Brock Faber’s shot bounced wildly off the end boards and Nelson was there to fire it in.
The Bobcats answered about three minutes later. Zach Metsa held the puck in at the blue line before driving down the wall and leading Tellier in front for a diversion.
The third period was all Quinnipiac before Graf broke through, gaining time in the offensive zone to beat the Gophers 14-2 in the period.
DRAW. DRAW. DRAW. WE ARE WORKING OVERTIME.
ESPN2#MFrozenFour X @QU_MIH pic.twitter.com/7q792PkCe3
NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) April 9, 2023
QU previously reached the title game twice, falling to Yale in 2013 and North Dakota in 2016, the latter also being in Tampa.
I don’t know if it’s really sunk in yet, Metsa said. It’s been a crazy journey for being a target at the beginning of the year and for us to get through one. I’m happy for all the alums and the guys who came before us who laid the foundation from which to grow. It’s a dream come true.
Rand Pecknold gets the Powerade shower. This party goes all the way back to Hamden pic.twitter.com/IRbBRkIRwS
Patrick Donnelly (@PatDonn12) April 9, 2023
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/live-updates/icehockey-men/d1/quinnipiac-wins-2023-di-mens-ice-hockey-national-championship-ot-winner
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- National News Agency – 4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey’s Kahramanmaraş
- Table tennis is good for your health
- Bobcats crowned 2023 National Champions
- Tallia Storm stuns in a see-through dress as she shows off her amazing figure
- Baidu sues Apple and app developers over fake Ernie bot app
- China ignores Russia in its economic rivalry with the West, says Canadian expert
- Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- 3.1-magnitude earthquake strikes just outside Healdsburg – East Bay Times
- Russia threatens to end grain deal
- US deploys guided missile submarine amid tensions with Iran
- Dominic Thiem & Nicolas Massu Announce Split | ATP tour
- Sam Simmonds vs. Frans Malherbe ends in brutal fashion