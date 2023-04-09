Quinnipiac wins 2023 DI men’s ice hockey national championship from OT winner

Getty Images



TAMPA, Fla. For the first time in program history, Quinnipiac has reached the top of college hockey by beating Minnesota 3-2 in overtime to win the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey National Championship.

Jacob Quillan scored 10 seconds into overtime and put home a forehand-backhand move on a feed from Sam Lipkin (two assists) to win.

It’s unreal, Quillan said. I mean, the guys have put so much blood, sweat and tears into it all year. It’s a dream come true, you know. We’ve got it done. We’re going to celebrate tonight.

It was Quillan’s third goal of the Frozen Four after scoring two goals against Michigan in the semifinals. He finished the tournament with five goals and two assists for seven points in four games.

It’s a solid game we have, Quillan said of his goal. Lipkin finds the middle. I mean [Zach] Metsa made a nice pass, and then [Lipkin] showed his skill with the backhand sauce. I went back to the other side with it and put it in there.

Collin Graf tied the game with a power play goal with 2:47 in the line after head coach Rand Pecknold pulled Yaniv Perets (13 saves) for the extra forward.

Christophe Tellier also scored for the Bobcats (34-4-3) and Zach Metsa had three assists.

It’s just amazing, said QU head coach Rand Pecknold. Were excited. I am so proud of these guys. Great group. It’s great to see all my alumni in the stands. I can’t even put it into words. I’m having a hard time right now.

John Mittelstadt and Jaxon Nelson each scored for the Golden Gophers (29-10-1). Justen Close made 27 saves.

Hats off to Quinnipiac, but we were in the right place, said Minnesota coach Bob Motzko. Turn the puck over once [goal against]. The second should never have gone in. You know, that was an unfortunate situation there. So we had a chance.

I mean I’m crushed. We just have a great group. The love in that room and that group I just crushed for them. For all of us.

Mittelstadt opened the scoring just over five minutes into the game. Q’s Jayden Lee flapped on a breakaway pass, and Connor Kurth was there to pounce the ball before sending it forward where Mittelstadt put it.

Nelson doubled the lead in less than five minutes in the second. Brock Faber’s shot bounced wildly off the end boards and Nelson was there to fire it in.

The Bobcats answered about three minutes later. Zach Metsa held the puck in at the blue line before driving down the wall and leading Tellier in front for a diversion.

The third period was all Quinnipiac before Graf broke through, gaining time in the offensive zone to beat the Gophers 14-2 in the period.

QU previously reached the title game twice, falling to Yale in 2013 and North Dakota in 2016, the latter also being in Tampa.

I don’t know if it’s really sunk in yet, Metsa said. It’s been a crazy journey for being a target at the beginning of the year and for us to get through one. I’m happy for all the alums and the guys who came before us who laid the foundation from which to grow. It’s a dream come true.