Bulls Dominate South Florida Invitational





Tampa, Florida, April 8, 2023 The University of South Florida track and field team capped off a successful day two at the South Florida Invitational, with six wins during the day. she sweet claimed the Bulls’ first win of the day by a score of 3.90 meters (12-9.5) in the pole vault to finish first. Riley Hunt came fourth with a score of 3.65m (11’11.75). Alliya Boothe finished fifth in the shot put with a throw of 13.60 m (44–7.5) and reached eighth place on the program’s all-time record. USF won the women’s long jump, with five Bulls finishing in the top six. Jadaja Baxter placed first with a new personal best of 6.12 meters (20-1), moving her to sixth on the program’s all-time list. Anna Ashley placed second with a new personal best of 6.10 meters (20-0.25), the seventh-best performance in program history, Shania Benjamin finished third with a mark of 6.05 meters (19-10.25), Kendall McDaniel took fifth place with 5.69 meters (18-8), and Loren Johnson finished sixth with 5.66 meters (18-7). Johnson and Ashley both achieved top placings in the triple jump. Johnson placed first with a score of 12.24 yards (40-2), while Ashley placed second with 12.21 yards (40-0.75), moving her to eighth on the all-time list, making her wrapped up the day’s field events. In the 4×100 relay, South Florida’s team of Je’Nyia Burton , Donisha Anderson Baxter and Benjamin took first place with a time of 44.92 seconds, making it sixth all-time in program history. Cor Kolodge achieved a new personal best in the 1500 meters after a run of 4:51.11, finishing eighth in the competition. In the 400-meter dash, Burton finished first with a time of 53.73 seconds, placing him third on the program’s all-time list and earning the Bulls’ fifth win of the day. Sanique Walker followed in fifth place with a score of 55.43 seconds. Arden La Rose , victoria valdez And Alyssa Wyatt all set new personal bests in the 800 metres. La-Rose ran a time of 2:11.19 to finish third in the league, retaining her sixth-place spot on the program’s all-time list, while Valdez ran a time of 2:17.73 and Wyatt 2 : 6.20 pm. South Florida placed three women in the top four in the 400-meter hurdles. Chakia Plummer took second place with a new personal best of 59.28 seconds, followed by shaneylix davila third with 1:01.14 seconds, and Madeline Abega fourth with 1:01.17 seconds. Kelly Lynch finished fourth in the 5000 meters with a time of 18:32.82. Chloe Byrd was seventh with a season-best time of 18:48.72, while Hailey Cohen And Marisa Hagenbarth achieved new personal best times of 19:24.47 and 19:46.54 respectively. Anderson’s relay team, Burton, Terra Peterson And He will warm up Allers-Liburd earned South Florida’s sixth and final event win of the day by taking first place in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:38.56, marking eighth in program history. The Bulls will split groups this coming weekend. A group goes to Walnut, Ca. for the Mt Sac Relays while the other will travel to Gainesville for the Tom Jones Memorial. About USF Track and Field The USF track and field team has earned 56 All-American selections and at least one All-American in 10 of the past 12 years, including a record eight athletes to claim 11 honors in 2021. Roman Beckford won the 2023 NCAA Indoor Championship in the men’s high jump. resident of Tampa Shania Benjamin set a program record with three All-American honors during the 2021 outdoor season, while 2016 graduate triple jumper Matthew O’Neal became USF’s first six-time NCAA All-American. Bulls have two NCAA second-place finishers since 2013: O’Neal (triple jump, 2016) and Courtney Anderson (high jump, 2013). Head coach Eric Jenkin took over the program in 2020 and in the 2021 offseason, the Bulls posted seven program records and 40 top 10 all-time program marks. USF hosted the 2018 NCAA Track and Field East Preliminary and the 2021 AAC Outdoor Championship at the USF Track and Field Stadium on the east side of campus. #GoBulls

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gousfbulls.com/news/2023/4/8/track-field-usf-track-and-field-wraps-up-last-home-meet-of-the-season.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related