Sports
From 10 to 16 April, attend meetings in Cambridge on cricket, affordable zoning and energy law
Cricket ground in West Cambridge
Local council5:30 p.m. Monday. Cambridge cricketers will have their own pitch in the spring. The plan corresponds to a Policy decision October 2021 noting the city’s large population of immigrants from countries where cricket is popular, it wrapped up with the December 2020 purchase of West Cambridge’s 4-acre Buckingham Field. Now called Larch Road Field, it has a large grass area and is suitable for cricket as well as football and softball, according to a staff memo. A clay pleat will be placed in the middle of the pitch in time for the Saturday and Sunday morning cricket matches from May to September. While open space is a great need in Cambridge, question marks can be raised as to whether affordable housing or a kindergarten still fits the acreage.
The city government provides reports at River Bend Park, which the state has decided to abide by the statutory minimum hours on Sunday, though the city will continue to look to limit traffic in the neighborhood for a potential re-expansion; and further resources for mental health at Cambridge Health Alliance. That takes into account a state estimate that only 50 percent of people in Massachusetts with mental illness receive treatment, despite significant improvements in treatment capacity made over the past five years. City manager Yi-An Huang offers a quarterly update of his work, and Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui says she is a ad hoc committee ready for performance interviews of Huang which will be led by Councilor Paul Toner. Its members are Vice Mayor Alanna Mallon and Councilors E. Denise Simmons and Patty Nolan.
The council meets at City Hall, 795 Massachusetts Ave., Central square. Broadcast on television and viewable by Zoom video conferencing.
Solar and renewable energy plans
Committee on Health & EnvironmentTuesday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. This committee, led by City Councilman Patty Nolan, reviews plans for solar and renewable energy installations, including the potential for solar power on city-owned water supply land. at City Hall, 795 Massachusetts Ave., Central square. Televised and viewable via Zoom video conferencing.
Biking trails and more on Brattle
Brattle Street Safety Improvement Project open houseTuesday from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm. Residents can view final project plans, learn what changes to expect, and hear about the installation and construction process for segregated bike lanes and other changes coming this spring on Brattle Street between Sparks and Mount Auburn Streets. At History Cambridges Hooper-Lee-Nichols House, Babble Street 159.West Cambridge.
Vote for $245 million school budget
Special school committee meetingTuesday 5 p.m. The members meet to vote on the approval of the proposal $245 million district budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1. Televised and viewable via Zoom video conferencing.
Major government changes possible
Charter Review Committee5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The group is deep in some crucial questions: strong mayor or city manager? Should the mayor be elected directly by the voters? Should the city council remain free or have members representing specific areas? Should the number of councilors change? Should the length of their terms change? Viewable through Zoom video conferencing.
Crumb biscuits and car parts
Planning officeTuesday 6:30 p.m. The Crumbl cookie chain is back from a February meeting with a swapped floor plan and other changes that allow for an opening at 425 Massachusetts Ave.central square, without violating the design guidelines by blocking the venue’s large windows. A zoning request heard from former City Councilman Craig Kelley would allow for wider use of private electric vehicle charging stations and enable private car rentals through apps like Turo. Viewable via Zoom video conferencing.
Kendall Square T stop and square
Cambridge Redevelopment AuthorityWednesday 5:30 p.m. There is an update on the construction of the main building and plaza of the Kendall Square MBTA station and talks about the agency’s strategic plan and board meetings. A personal element returns as meetings move to the Foundry community building. Viewable through Zoom video conferencing.
City-line voter challenge
Election CommissionWednesday 5:30 p.m. There have been two cancellations of meetings that would decide the outcome of a Feb. 15 case on whether Sam Seidel, who lives on Harris Street in a house on the town line, should be considered a resident of Cambridge or Somerville. The decision could affect people in similar situations and could eventually take place at this meeting, which was posted last week on the commission’s website but not on the city calendar. The committee meets at 51 Inman Street.Mid Cambridge.
Law on the use of building energy, part I
Ordinance CommitteeWednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This committee, chaired by Councilors Marc McGovern and Quinton Zondervan, is continuing discussion on the proposed amendments to the Building Energy Use Disclosure Ordinance that commercial buildings would become net-zero in greenhouse gas emissions from 2035 and, most importantly, accept public comments on the subject. The committee meets at City Hall, 795 Massachusetts Ave., Central square. Televised and viewable via Zoom video conferencing.
Preserve Starlight Square pregame
Advisory Committee Central SquareWednesday 6 p.m. Consider this informal discussion in preparation for an Ordinance Committee hearing next Thursday, as they are on the same subject: a zoning application that would allow the continued operation of Starlight Square, an outdoor event complex begun during the Covid pandemic lockdowns where escaping noise is disturbing some neighbours. Viewable via Zoom video conferencing.
Affordable housing overlay
Housing CommitteeThursday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This committee headed by City Councilman E. Denise Simmons continues to discuss potential updates to the Affordable Housing Overlay zoning scheme. In this approach, affordable housing of up to 25 floors would be allowed in some squares of the city; along major corridors, buildings with up to six stories in current zoning can be nine stories, and buildings with up to seven stories can be up to 13. The committee meets at City Hall, 795 Massachusetts Ave., Central square. Televised and viewable via Zoom video conferencing.
Law on the use of building energy, part II
Ordinance CommitteeThursday from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm. This committee, led by city councilors Marc McGovern and Quinton Zondervan, is getting even more serious about proposed amendments to the city’s building energy use disclosure ordinance and could vote on whether or not to recommend the current version to the full council. There is no public comment on this meeting, so residents should get it out of their system by Wednesday. The committee meets at City Hall, 795 Massachusetts Ave., Central square. Televised and viewable via Zoom video conferencing.
Zoning plan Mulling Starlight Square
Ordinance CommitteeThursday from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. This committee headed by City Council members Marc McGovern and Quinton Zondervan hears discussion of the proposed destination that would keep open the Starlight Square open-air event complex on Central Square. The committee meets at City Hall, 795 Massachusetts Ave., Central square. Televised and viewable via Zoom video conferencing.
