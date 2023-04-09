Louisville Football Open Practice Report: Practice Four





UofL had their fourth open practice on Friday afternoon. Following are some notes and comments. ATTACK The quarterbacks had a good day today with Jack Plummer and Evan Conley standing out. Plummer continues to show off his one-throw accuracy that catches my eye. On the goal line, Plummer threw a throw to the corner to Francis Sherman that went straight over the defender into Sherman’s hands.

Conley had a few pitches today that really stood out to me, the best of which was a pitch to Jahwar Jordan. Conley moved his feet into the pocket as play developed and put the ball on the spot between two defenders. Conley also missed two wide open guys today, but it was nice to see him still complete the pass to his selected target for the first downs. You wish he would see those open players, but he still hit other open options.

The running backs had the best day as a group in my opinion. Maurice Turner went wild all day with two long touchdowns where he showed off his speed. On his second run, he navigated the defense before using his speed to run past two defensive backs while using a stiff arm to get away from one of them.

Jordan also had a long touchdown today and a few other long plays. Jordan has been the first man when it comes to practicing reps and he seems to be picking up where he left off. Jordan’s been a straight line guy most of the time since he’s been here, but he’s making people miss in tight spaces, which is good to see.

The practice began with receivers dropping many passes during drills. Jarmari Thrash himself had two of those drops. However, he followed up the drops by scoring two touchdowns in the next period of scrimmage. It was good to see him bounce back and finish strong. The best players don’t have bad practices.

Chance Morrow made two plays today that I hadn’t seen from him. He caught a pass in the corner of the end zone where his size put him above the defender. Plummer hung it on a rope and Morrow twisted his body to get around fast enough to make a great grab and he went down with his feet. He later caught a pass down the middle and then ran about 10 yards away from the defender. Good to see the young man.

Jimmy Calloway had a touchdown on reverse where he showed off his speed and agility. He cut left and right on the run to find the open space, then ripped tight into the end zone. He and others have started showing some nice stuff that will help with depth during the season.

Another tight end was knocked out because they didn’t know the game or lined up incorrectly. It’s happened at least once in every open practice and I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t at least odd at the moment. This is the third week of practice and things like this should have worked out by now. Especially with a group of guys who have a lot of college experience.

Jamari Johnson had a touchdown catch that stood out on the goal line. He ran a quick turnaround route essentially knocking out the defender with his massive frame and getting a quick pass for the score. Jeff Brohm has the potential to get really creative with Johnson.

The offensive line went through some changes today, with Austin Collins playing a bit in the center with the first group and Bryan Hudson passing over to guard. that happened a few times in the beginning of training, but I’m not sure if it continued after that.

Luke Burgess and Madden Sanker remained in the same group, but they were the third group this week after joining the two last week. Izaiah Reed was the second left tackle.

The line held up during one-on-one against the defensive line. They also did well blocking runs in training, leading to some nice runs past the backs. DEFENSE I’m getting more and more confident in the defense as we see more of it. Ashton Gillotte is completely unblockable so far and I think he can make the most of the new plan. He can play inside the tackle and have success and he can slide to the outside shoulder of the tackle and get around the edge. Must be a big year for him.

The inside is what gets me a little excited with the line and the defense as a whole. Dez Tell, Ramon Puryear, Jermayne Lole, Tawfiq Thomas and Jared Dawson are all guys who will rotate and fight for snaps on the inside and they’ve all looked good so far.

The inside line’s success will play a part in how the linebackers play. If they can be kept clean and run more freely, they will be able to play faster and make more plays. Jackson Hamilton and KJ Cloyd made a handful of plays this spring where they passed through the line untouched on their way to a TFL.

Hamilton stood out when it came to the linebacker group as he was all over the field and did a good job securing tackles as he got on the scene. The staff often seem to mix up the groups as the first team tandem was different for the fourth open practice in a row.

The secondary today was led by Trey Franklin who continued to show that he will play aggressively and tough. He had two consecutive pass breakups late in practice, interrupting the route and putting his hand in to knock the ball down. UofL needs another cornerback to step up, but as of right now they have a great shot at a very good two-deep in secondary.

Antonio Watts is a young guy that I’m very excited about. He’s a big S/LB hybrid backing Ben Perry at the nickel spot. Watts looks like a linebacker, but he spent the day step-by-step with slot receivers. He almost grabbed a pass when he undermined one of the slot receivers on a crossing route. The ball was not behind the receiver either. He just walked it down. I think he provides the kind of depth they need in defence.

At one point, the nickel defender slid in for a linebacker spot and they brought in another defensive back. To me, this looks like the dime package we’ll see in the fall. It’s something I hoped we’d see on Bryan Brown’s defense where the map would just go to linebacker. It obviously worked out well, but in theory this adds more speed to the field.

The defense as a whole looked good today, although they had to take some big plays. They were under constant pressure and they had a handful of TFLs. COMMENTS Dangelo Hutchinson (I believe. The roster has not been updated) went down late in practice with what appeared to be a knee injury. He tried to stop to make a tackle and fell down clutching his knee or thigh. Hopefully it’s nothing serious because he looked really good this spring. Josh Minkins and Devin Neal have also been hurt.

The training was again fairly equal but I must emphasize that Gillotte really gives offensive attacks. He just plays so hard and it’s good to see at least one guy who seems to be dominant. A few others certainly have their moments, but Gillotte seems to be a potential star.

Both sides of the ball are much sharper when it comes to drafting and playing correctly. I haven’t seen a single bad coverage or a receiver getting a hearing for going the wrong route. There have been some missed blocks on the offensive line, but that hasn’t happened since the second open practice. It appears that the coaches are installing the new systems properly with minimal problems.

