Quinnipiac scores 10 seconds in OT to win first men’s hockey championship





Qunnipiac has won his first college hockey title. Minnesota is still chasing its first title in two decades. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) There’s no nerve-racking time like the overtime of a championship game in hockey. Fortunately, Quinnipiac didn’t have to wait long. The Bobcats men’s hockey team won its first national championship in not only program history, but the entire history of the athletic program with a thrilling 3-2 victory over No. 1 ranked Minnesota on Saturday. The team played in its third national championship game, after losing in 2013 and 2016. Seeded number 2 in this year’s tournament, Quinnipiac secured victory with a goal from Jacob Quillan just 10 seconds into extra time, courtesy of a brilliant assist from Sam Lipkin. It had taken some heroics to get Quinnipiac to that overtime as it trailed 2-1 with less than three minutes left in the third period. The Bobcats emptied their net and were rewarded with a tying run from Collin Graf assisted by Zach Metsa. Quinnipiac advanced to the championship game with a 5-0 win over Merrimack, a 4-1 win over Ohio State, and a 5-2 win over No. 3 seed Michigan. They finish the season with a 35-4-3 record. A transfer from Union College, Graf led the team in both goals (22) and assists (38). Before Saturday, Quinnipiac had reached the NCAA Tournament nine times in 29 seasons under head coach Rand Pecknold, with three Frozen Four appearances plus two conference tournament titles and nine regular season championships. The title was a long time coming for Pecknold, who was visibly emotional when interviewed on the ESPN2 broadcast. As emotional as a win was for Quinnipiac, it was a heartbreaker for Minnesota. The Gophers remain one of the most decorated and well-supported programs in college hockey, yet have not won a national title since 2003. This season should have broken that drought, with two NHL first round picks in Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud and the Big Ten Player of the Year in Matthew Knies. Instead, the drought continues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/quinnipiac-scores-10-seconds-into-ot-to-win-1st-mens-hockey-championship-035452706.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related