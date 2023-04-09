OSU Track & Field wraps up a busy weekend with several impressive performances in Arizona





TUCSON, Arizona. Outdoor track and field at Oklahoma State concluded the third day of the Jim Click Shootout in Tucson, Arizona, Saturday with five event winners and several athletes setting personal bests. OSU finished fourth in the women’s with 82 points and fifth in the men’s with 59.50 points, finishing the weekend with wins spread throughout the game. Bailey Golden secured the first win for the Cowgirls on the weekend with her program-record victory in the heptathlon on Friday. OSU’s 4×400 meter relay teams smashed the field, each taking home the win with top-10 performances in program history. The Cowgirl quartet of Ansley Scott, Tamara Woodley, Tori Ortiz and Yasmine Johnson teamed up to take first place, scoring five team points for the Cowgirls. Their winning time of 3:37.84 ranks them tenth in OSU history. Meanwhile, the Cowboys ended the day with a victory in the same event, with a time of 3:05.88. Charlie Bartholomew EJ Berry, Cash Merutka and DJ McArthur came together to take the top spot, with their performance placing them third in the program’s history. Blair Anderson made his season debut for the Cowboys, scoring 10 points in the team race after taking the individual long jump victory. Anderson has the longest jump among active Cowboys, and his 7.75-yard jump puts him on the OSU podium as the second-longest jump in program history, the best attempt since the 8.00-yard jump of Jacob Fincham-Dukes at the 2019 NCAA Championships. . Pole vaulter Ariadni Adamopoulou earned her first win of the outdoor season with a jump of 4.05 meters on her first attempt. For the reigning Big 12 Indoor champion, it is Adamopoulou’s third event win this year, spanning indoor and outdoor seasons. OSU outdoor newcomer Sarah Stair also contributed to the Cowgirls score with a 12-foot performance. In the throw arena, freshman Rachel Neaves continued her strong debut campaign with a throw of 58.90 meters in the hammer throw. Neaves’ performance is a personal best and is the fourth best throw in OSU history. Hannah Bradford also performed well on the day, contributing to OSU’s point tally with her performances in the hammer and discus throws. For the men, Sam Mason scored in the hammer throw with a throw of 57.78 meters. The Cowgirls scored 15 points in the 800 Meter Run, highlighted by Michaela Travers taking home first place with her finish of 2:09.07. With her win, Travers secured her first individual 800m victory and her second podium finish of the outdoor season across multiple events. Freshman Ava Honore scored five points for OSU with her fourth-place finisher with a personal best outdoor time of 2:11.59. In the men’s 400 meters, four Cowboys finished in the top five, earning OSU 23 points. Bartholomew led the way and finished second overall with a time of 46.42. McArthur, Merutka and Justin long followed Bartholomew to fill the rest of the top five, with McArthur a career best. In the javelin throw, Micalah Millard set a new personal best throw of 45.40 meters and is the fourth farthest throw in OSU history while contributing four points to the Cowgirls. For the men, Nate Nutman And Crayton Shaw scored for the Cowboys with their performances of 53.68 and 47.59 yards respectively. The Cowboys and Cowgirls are now preparing for a multi-meeting weekend next week, where they will be split into four separate encounters from coast to coast from April 13-15. For more information on the Cowboys and Cowgirls, visit okstate.com. Jim Click Shootout Women’s individual results Throw hammer

7. Rachel Neaves 58.90m/193’3″

8.Hannah Bradford 52.85m/173’4 Long jump

8. Allison Bliss 5.68m/18’7.75″

12. Winny Bii 5.43m/17’9.75″ Discus throw

6. Hannah Bradford 51.26m/168’2″ High jump

8. Saara Hakanen 1.75m/5’8.75″ Pole vault

1. Ariadni Adamopoulou 4.05m/13’3.5″

7. Sarah Trap, 3.75m/12’3.5″ Shot put

10. Rachel Neaves 14.34m/47’0.75″ javelin throw

5. Micalah Millard 45.40m/148’11” 800 meters

1.Michaela Travers 2:09.07

4. Ava Honore 2:11.59

11. MackenzieMichael 2:22.71 400 meters

5. Tamara Woodley 54.76

7. Yasmine Johnson 55.30

8. Ansley Scott 55.46

9.Tori Ortiz 55.47

16. Kalaya Ali 57.63 400 meters hurdles

5. Madi Source 1:01.59 200 meters

10. Kalaya Ali 24.75 4×400 meter relay

1. Ansley Scott, Tamara Woodley, Tori Ortiz, Yasmine Johnson 3:37.84

3. Michaela Travers, Madi Surber, Ava Honore, Kalaya Ali 3:47.34 Men’s individual results Throw hammer

9. Sam Mason 57.78m Long jump

1. Blair Anderson 7.75m/25’5.25″ Discus throw

16. Sam Mason 47.14m/154’8″ Pole vault

9. Crayton Shaw 4.60m/15’1″ javelin throw

6. Nate Nutman 53.68m/176’1″

7. Crayton Shaw 47.59m/156’1″ 110 meters hurdles

4. Crayton Shaw 15.16 800 meters

7. Ty Cook 1:53.61

9. Riley McGowan 1:54.60

11. Read Triston 1:55.00

12. James Edmund 1:55.08 400 meters

2. Charlie Bartholomew 46.42

3. DeJuana MacArthur 46.55

4. Cash Merutka 47.74

5. Justin long 48.02

10. Sebastian Pesantre 48.92

14. Hunter Reimers 49,415 100 meter

7. Koryee Wyatt 10,503 400 meters hurdles

8. Elijah Berry 56.74 200 meters

14. Hunter Reimers 22.12 4×400 meter relay

1. Charlie Bartholomew , Elijah Berry Cash Merutka, DeJuana MacArthur 3:05.88

6. Riley McGowan , Sebastian Pesantre , Ty Kok , Justin long 3:12.95

