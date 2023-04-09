Players hit with accusations after intense play-off clash





Three players have been penalized for breaking the ICC code of conduct during the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off clash between the USA and Jersey on April 4.

USA and Jersey played an intense Qualifier Play-off game in Windhoek on Tuesday in a game that rocked back and forth between the two sides. Chasing 231, Jersey made multiple comebacks against the USA, who needed the win to clinch a qualifying spot. USA eventually kept their nerve to win the game by 25 points and had Ali Khan to thank for his magic spell of 7/42.

Video

Cricket World Cup



04:57

USA seals qualifying place with victory over Jersey | Match Highlights USA seals qualifying place with victory over Jersey | Match Highlights During the high-voltage clash, three players, Ali Khan and Jasdeep Singh from the US, and Jersey’s Elliot Miles were penalized for violating Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. Khan pleaded guilty to violating Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Support Staff, which pertains to using language, actions or gestures that are disparaging or likely to provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter in his/her dismissal during an international match. The pacer was penalized, meaning he will miss the next two matches, T20I or ODI, whichever comes first the US plays, having previously accumulated three penalties. The total of four penalty points over a cycle of 24 months has been converted into a two-match suspension under Article 7.6 of the Code. He has also been fined 15% of his match fee.

Video

Cricket World Cup



01:02

Ali Khan rips through Jersey with seven wickets for the US Ali Khan rips through Jersey with seven wickets for the US His teammate Jasdeep Singh has been fined 30% of his match fees and received two penalty points for violating Article 2.12 of the Code, which covers inappropriate physical contact with a player, support staff, referee, match referee or any other person ( including a spectator) during an international match. Jersey’s Elliot Miles has been penalized 15% of his match money and a point penalty for violating Article 2.3 of the Code, which covers the use of audible obscenity during an international match. There will be no formal hearing, as all three players accepted the allegations from on-field umpires Andrew Louw and Claus Schumacher and third umpire David Odhiambo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.icc-cricket.com/news/3140005 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related