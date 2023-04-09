Which Crimson Tide pass catchers might surprise?





Alabama Football has a lot of returning production in the reception area and will add at least one playmaker to that group in JUCO transfer Malik Benson. Most Bama fans agree that Benson will join Ja’Corey Brooks and Jermaine Burton in the starting lineup with sophomores Isaiah Bond, Kobe Prentice and Kendrick Law also heavily in the mix. Still, Alabama Football is returning other talented pass catchers who could find their way onto the field. While they haven’t been able to crack regular rotations at their respective positions yet, a full off-season in the strength and conditioning program could pay big dividends for these receivers. Alabama Football: Tight end Amari Niblack Sophomore tight end Amari Niblack joined the Crimson Tide as a 4-star recruit in the class of 2022. A product of Clearwater, Florida, he was highly regarded as a large-frame athletic pass catcher. Niblack was ranked as the 146th best player at the national level and the fifth best athlete. In his first season on campus, Amari Niblack was able to gain valuable experience as a reserve tight end. Niblack played in 10 games, mostly towards the end of lopsided Alabama wins. He only made one reception in his true freshman season, but it was for a 15-yard touchdown against UL-Monroe. Niblack offers a skill set unlike any other pass catcher on the roster, so there’s room for him to carve a niche for himself, perhaps targeting a jump ball in the red zone. Alabama Football: Wide receiver Shazz Preston Redshirt freshman wide receiver Shazz Preston was part of a loaded receiver for the 2022 Crimson Tide. He was a Louisiana 4-star ranked the 56th best player in the country and fifth best wide receiver. As a true freshman, he was unable to make the same impact as some of his classmates in the position, but Preston will have plenty of opportunities to shine in the future. Shazz Preston played in five games in 2022 and failed to record any stats. However, this gaming experience is a big step for a freshman player. In this off-season, Preston could make the necessary adjustments to surpass some of his peers; he certainly has the talent to do that. Shazz Preston is a 200+ pound physical receiver, yet can maintain good speed. Several members of Alabama’s coaching staff have done so in the past compared Preston to former Alabama receiver John Metchie. It’s way too early to set Metchie’s production level as an expectation for the freshman, but it’s something he can aim for. Whether Amari Niblack and Shazz Preston can make their way into the lineup in 2023 or not, one thing is clear: whoever wins the quarterback battle for Alabama Football will have no shortage of gifted targets to throw at.

