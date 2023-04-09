Dominic Thiem & Nicolas Massu Announce Split | ATP tour

Dominic Thiem announced on social media on Saturday that he has decided in mutual consultation with coach Nicolas Massu to end the relationship between player and coach.

“What an incredible journey… It all started in early 2019 – you came along with your incredible energy and extreme love for the sport,” Thiem wrote on Instagram. “That’s how we won the US Open and Indian Wells. But we also reached the finals of the Australian Open, the French Open and the Nitto ATP Finals twice. I think that shows that we are an incredible team.

“But alas, everything comes to an end and this end came now. We have decided together that we will take different paths starting next week.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this incredible and beautiful time Nico. I wish you only the best and our friendship will last forever.”

The couple’s partnership lasted more than four years. They first started working together in early 2019 and Thiem won his first ATP Masters 1000 title at the 2019 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells shortly after. The Austrian achieved a career-best five titles that season, reaching the finals at Roland Garros and the Nitto ATP Finals.

In March 2020, Thiem reached a career No. 3 in the Pepperstone ATP rankings and captured his first major crown at the US Open later that year.

In June 2021, the Austrian suffered a wrist injury. Since his return last March, Thiem has been working hard to find his best form.