TUCSON, Arizona. Arizona Track and Field wrapped up the Jim Click Multis and Shootout Saturday night at Drachman Stadium. The women’s team won the event while the men’s took second. The Wildcats’ team success was built by the long list of top performances on the day. Jordan Ghost And Talie Bonds led the way for the Wildcats as they both broke Arizona school records during Saturday’s game.

“As I promised all coaches, this would be a highlight of all our seasons, starting with last night’s banquet,” said Head Coach Fred Harvey . “The level of competition this week was at an all-time high and it started with the stadium record in the women’s 100m hurdles with Talie Bonds . The great thing about these kinds of performances in our program is that we win the trophy in the women’s category. Winning by the margin that we did was also very special, and we’re very excited about that result. The men also competed at a super high level.”

FIELD HIGHLIGHTS

Jordanian spirit broke his own school record in the men’s hammer throw that he set earlier this outdoor season. Geist won the event with a personal best of 74.14 m (243-3) against the nation’s second leading pitcher. Geist remains the NCAA leader in the event with his new school record.

Geist ended his day with a victory in his first men’s shot put event of the outdoor season. He won the event with a jump of 20.60 m (67-7), which is currently the best in the NCAA this year. That means Geist is now the NCAA leader in both the hammer throw and shot put. Additionally, Zak Lando matched his PR toss of 18.93m (62-1.25) to finish fifth, while Youssef Koudsi threw 18.38m (60-3.75) and finished sixth.

Jenica Bosko won the women’s long jump with a massive PR jump of 6.50m (21-4), now placing her second all-time in school history. Additionally, Taylor wise came third with a jump of 6.14m (20-1.75) and Lauryn Ford came fourth with a personal best of 6.07m (19-11). In the men’s long jump Reinaldo Rodrigues placed fourth overall with a jump of 7.54m (24-9) and Sir Jonathan Sims finished fifth with a PR jump of 7.37m (24-2.25).

The Wildcats won the women’s triple jump Taylor wise winning the event, Rylee Perkins come in second, and Esther Akinlosotu finish third. Wise’s best jump was 12.81 m (42-0.5), Perkins’ best was 12.45 m (40-10.25), and Akinlosotu’s best was 12.43 m (40-9.5). All those numbers are also personal bests. Additionally, Sir Jonathan Sims placed fourth in the men’s triple jump with a PR jump of 14.95 m (49-0.75).

Tabenisa Havea won the women’s shot put with a launch of 16.66 m (54-8), which is a personal best. Mackenna Orie also placed third overall with a throw of 16.41m (53-10.25). Additionally, Lauryn love posted a PR mark of 15.40m (50-6.25) to finish seventh.

Youssef Koudsi won the men’s discus throw with a new personal best of 57.82 m (189-8). Zak Lando also posted a PR toss of 54.84 m and placed seventh. When discussing women Tabenisa Havea also posted a major personal best of 53.47 m (175-5) to finish fourth overall.

In the women’s high jump Talie Bonds jumped 1.80m (5-10.75) and finished second overall. Alex Porpacz also cleared that height in a later attempt than Bonds to finish third. Additionally, Emma Gates finished seventh and jumped 1.75m (5-8.75).

Jared O’Riley finished second in the men’s javelin with a personal best of 70.77 m (232-2). That marks the first time O’Riley has broken the 70 yards and now ranks him sixth all-time in school history.

ava david started the day off for the Wildcats and placed sixth overall in the women’s hammer throw with a personal best of 59.70 m (195-10). That mark moves her to fifth all-time in Arizona school history at the event.

Jacob Kauffman set a personal best in the men’s pole vault, exceeding a height of 4.90 m (16-0.75) and finishing seventh. In the women’s pole vault, Sophia Atchison cleared a personal best altitude.

TRACK HIGHLIGHTS

Talie Bonds kicked off the running events with a record performance in the women’s 100m hurdles. Bonds won the event, officially breaking the school record after tying it earlier in the outdoor season. Her winning time of 12.67 is also a Drachman Stadium facility record and the third fastest time in the NCAA so far this year. Additionally, Ajaysha Lewis ran a PR time of 13.99 and finished sixth, while Taylor wise finished seventh with a PR time of 14.06.

Carl Hicks won the men’s 400m with a personal best of 46.21. That time moves him to eighth all-time in the event in Arizona school history. Additionally, Brian Limeimage clocked a PR time of 48.99.

The Arizona Men won a closely contested race in the men’s 4x100m relay, clocking a season-best time of 39.15. That’s what the team says Trayvion White-Austin , Brian Limeimage , Carl Hicks And James Onanubosi third all-time in school history.

Antonia Sanchez Nunez won the women’s 400m hurdles with a time of 59.80.

Arizona’s team of Neysia Howard , Jenica Bosko , Lauryn Ford And Esther Akinlosotu finished second in the women’s 4x100m relay with a season-best time of 44.43.

Neysia Howard And Lauryn Ford fourth and fifth overall in the women’s 100 meters. Howard ran a time of 11.70 and Ford set a PR time of 11.85. Additionally, Morgan Rhett (12.43) and Presley money (12.46) also set new personal bests.

Trayvion White-Austin finished third overall in the men’s 100 meters with a near PR time of 10.29. James Onanubosi also finished fourth with a time of 10.38 which is a new personal best.

Alice Lyesina won the women’s 1500 m among college athletes with a time of 4:28.21. Sailor Hutton also placed second overall with a time of 4:31.14. Additionally, Megan Karp clocked a new personal best.

Iker Sanchez Lopez finished second in a grand kick in the men’s 1500 meters, with a time of 3:45.00. Cooper Quigley clocked a PR of 3:51.40 and also finished sixth overall. Logan Mark also posted a new personal best of 3:53.69.

Sailor Hutton impressively went straight from the women’s 1500m to the women’s 3000m, which she won with a personal best of 10:01.36. Beatrice Honeybrink also finished third overall in the 3k with a time of 10:06.50.

Ian Sanchez Lopez won an all-Arizona heat of the men’s 3000m, with a time of 8:19.10. The Wildcats also finished two through five with Noah Yodon (PR), Jeffrey Sillers , Brennan Foody And Brandon Borders .

Neysia Howard finished second in the women’s 200 meters, with a time of 23.46, which is 0.03 seconds off her PR. Additionally, Camila Aguilar-Perez And Morgan Rhett also ran new personal bests.

After their 100m performances, Trayvion White-Austin And James Onanubosi again finished third and fourth overall, this time in the men’s 200 meters. White-Austin ran a personal best of 20.81 and Onanubosi clocked a solid PR of 20.90. Additionally, Brian Limeimage ran a PR time of 21.21 in the event.

Russo falls ran a near PR time of 1:52.88 in the men’s 800 meters to finish sixth. Evan Simmons also clocked a personal best of 1:54.69. Women’s 800 meters Mia Chavez clocked a PR time of 2:13.64 and finished seventh overall.

Arizona’s team of Antonia Sanchez Nunez , Camila Aguilar-Perez , Xahria Santiago And Athens Montgomery placed second overall in the women’s 4x400m relay with a season-best time of 3:45.24.

To close out the night, the Arizona Men finished second in a competitive series of the men’s 4x400m relay. Their team of Carl Hicks , Trayvion White-Austin , Logan Hasher And Isaac Davis clocked a season-best time of 3:06.59.

The women’s team won the game handily with a team total score of 200.50, while the men placed second with a team total score of 164. This game featured teams from the Pac-12, Big 10, and Big 12 and it showed across the globe. contest. event with a high level of competition.

NEXT ONE

The Wildcats head to Walnut, California, for the Mt. SAC Relays taking place from Thursday April 13 through Saturday April 15.

WOMEN’S TEAM RESULTS

1.Arizona 200.50

2.Minnesota 151.50

3. Nebraska 142.50

4.Oklahoma state 82

5.UCLA 68

6. Texas Tech 53.50

MEN’S TEAM RESULTS

1. Nebraska 187

2.Arizona 164

3.Minnesota 113

4. UCLA 79.50

5. State of Oklahoma 59.50

6. Texas Technology – 37

